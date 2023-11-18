UN confirms it can't deliver aid in Gaza during communications blackout

The UN is unable to bring food and aid into Gaza or get in touch with staff on the ground because a lack of fuel has caused the communications network to collapse.

An ongoing communications blackout has effectively cut off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from each another and the outside world – paralysing the coordination of aid, which humanitarian groups were already struggling to deliver because of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The UN World Food Programme says supplies of food and water are "practically non-existent" and Palestinians are now facing the “immediate possibility” of starvation.

But the UNRWA - the UN relief agency that aids Palestinians - hopes this could quickly change if communications and fuel were restored.

“We have seen fuel, food and water and humanitarian assistance being used as a weapon of war,” UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma told journalists. “It is outrageous that humanitarian agencies are reduced to begging for fuel.”

Since the war began, Gaza has received just 10% of its required food supplies each day, and dehydration and malnutrition are growing with nearly all residents in need of food, said Abeer Etefa, a Mideast regional spokeswoman for the United Nations' World Food Program.

Hatem Ali/AP Palestinians rescue survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

“Food production has come to an almost complete halt, markets have collapsed, fishermen cannot access the sea, farmers cannot reach their farms,” she said Thursday from Cairo. “People are facing the immediate possibility of starvation.

Fuel is needed for electricity generators that run everything from communication systems to water and sewage pumps.

Israel has barred fuel shipments into Gaza since the beginning of the war, but allowed a limited shipment to UNRWA earlier this week for trucks delivering food after the agency's fuel reservoir ran dry.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces could expand their offensive into Gaza’s south while maintaining operations in the north. Troops have occupied and are searching the region’s largest hospital for traces of a so-called Hamas command centre allegedly located underneath the building.

Media operations personnel from the Israeli Defence Force have shown images of what they claim is a tunnel entrance near the hospital and a small cache of weapons they say were found in Gaza City's Shifa Hospital. So far there has been no independently verified evidence of a command centre, which Hamas and hospital staff deny ever existed.

The war, now in its sixth week, was triggered by a savage Hamas attack into southern Israel on 7 October, in which over 1,200 people - mostly civilians - were killed and some 240 men, women and children were taken as hostages.

On Friday, the military said it found the body of another hostage, identifying her as Corporal Noa Marciano. Her body was recovered in a building adjacent to Shifa, the military said, like that of another hostage found Thursday, 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Families and friends of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for their return in a five-day "March for the Hostages

More than 11,400 Palestinians have been killed in the war, around two-thirds of them women and minors, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble.

The count from the Hamas-run health ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and militants, and Israel claims it has killed thousands of militants.

___

Via Associated Press wire. Najib Jobain, Bassem Mroue reported from Beirut, and David Rising from Bangkok. Edith M. Lederer in New York, and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this story.