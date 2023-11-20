Shani Louk's dad describes the moment he recognised her in a video of the Nova festival attack

German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk was at the Nova music festival in southern Israel on October 7.

The father of a woman killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel in October said he was “totally shocked” after learning about his daughter’s death.

German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, 22, was believed to be at the Nova Music Festival in a rural farmland area near the Gaza-Israel border, when Hamas attacked.

After surging over the border, Hamas gunmen emptied rounds of live ammunition on the revellers, including hand grenades and mortar fire, killing over 260 people.

Speaking to TVNZ’s on Monday, Nissim Louk, said they were initially shocked to hear the news of the attack.

“We heard strange noises in the sky [on October 7]. We thought in the beginning it was thunder, but at the end there were rockets that Hamas terrorists were shooting toward Tel Aviv,” he said.

“It was very early in the morning, around 6.30am, the first thing I did was tell my wife if it's possible they call Shani... I didn’t know anything about a party in the south, and to tell her to go into a shelter.”

Shani Louk/Instagram Shani Louk’s mother Ricarda announced her death.

“Shani answered at about 6.40am, she said something like ‘we’re at the party in the south, we have to go...we are heading toward Tel Aviv’.”

“So everything is fine – but then, after a while, we start getting videos and TikTok clips, and then we saw our beautiful child lying in the back of a pickup,” he said.

“We recognised Shani by the tattoos on her legs.”

Louk said they were shocked after finding out, and didn’t know what to do. The couple ended up contacting the German embassy.

For three weeks, they waited for news. Then, they found out through the Israeli military she had died.

"They tell you that your daughter, your beautiful daughter, is not alive – which is very sad for a father, Nissim Luok told Breakfast.

"But from the other end, you know, I thought, 'I am happy because I know that she didn't suffer, she was dancing all night'," he said.

"They were dancing and happy and having a good time, the best time of their lives...these parties are huge, 3000 people dancing together... I heard that it was a great party.”

"She was so pure. I'm sure she didn't even know who they are, these guys."