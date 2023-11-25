Golf buggy hostage among 24 released in difficult day of 'great sadness' and 'joy'

Seven weeks ago, she had been driven in a golf cart into Gaza and into captivity, kidnapped by Hamas fighters at the age of 85. On Friday night, Yaffa Adar, believed to be a Holocaust survivor, found refuge in Israel once more, released as part of a hostage swap.

Thirteen Israelis were set free, among them six elderly women and four children, aged from just two to nine. Adar, a grandmother, was the oldest; little Aviv Asher, aged just two, was the youngest, along with her sister Raz, four.

Among those freed were Ohad Munder, whose 9th birthday took place while in captivity. A photograph taken on the coach that brought him to freedom showed his mother Keren Munder, 54, sitting with her boy. In the seats behind were five-year-old Amelia Aloni and her mother Danielle, who three weeks ago had been forced to record a Hamas propaganda video.

On a momentous day in a brutal and punishing war, some form of peace descended on the region. It had started with a truce that began at 7am and ended with the Israelis finally making it home.

In return, 39 Palestinian women and teenagers were released from Israeli jails and returned to their families in the West Bank. More hostages will be freed in the coming days.

In Tel Aviv, there was ecstasy for those released; agony for those whose loved ones were left behind in Gaza.

AP In this still image taken from video, Hamas' militants transport Yaffa Adar, 85, an Israeli civilian kidnapped from Nir Oz, into Gaza in a golf cart, in an unspecified location between Israel and Gaza, on October 7, 2023.

Video footage showed Adar being led to safety, walking from an ambulance on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing to a local hospital for a medical check. Wearing a long black dress, she clutched the hand of the paramedic after climbing out of an ambulance, chatting to him as she went.

Forty-nine days ago on October 7, Adar had been filmed by Hamas, wearing a T-shirt and wrapped in a pink blanket, being driven in the golf buggy from her home on kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza; the first real evidence that the terrorists had captured more than 200 Israelis on a day when they massacred 1200 more.

On Friday, Hamas released footage of terrorist fighters in body armour, camouflage and green headbands leading hostages to the vehicles that would take them to safety.

Adar was among them, appearing terrified and having difficulty walking as the terrorists bundled her into a waiting van.

Undated handout photo of Yaffa Adar, who was one of the hostages released on November 24, 2023.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, on Friday night welcomed the return of the 13 Israeli hostages but vowed to continue “all the goals of the war”. The respite may be brief.

After a long, tense wait, just before 3pm, sources close to Hamas announced that the hostages – six women in their 70s and 80s, four children and their three mothers - had been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and driven to the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Israel security sources confirmed an hour later that the hostages had been returned to the safety of the Israeli military in what Israel had dubbed Operation Heaven’s Door.

Video footage showed a fleet of white 4x4 vans, each emblazoned with the Red Cross emblem, driving the hostages across the border. They drove at a crawl in the darkness, lights flashing, young children and elderly women visible through the windows as the convoy proceeded from the besieged city of Khan Younis to the Rafah crossing.

They waved at onlookers as they went. With them came a further 11 hostages – 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino – who became caught up in a conflict that was never theirs. In total 24 hostages were released.

Palestinians looked on, cheering the convoy as it trundled through the city, banging on the sides of the vehicles in celebration. Theirs, according to reports from the ground, was a palpable relief that for the moment – and for the next three days at least - the fighting had stopped.

Undated handout photo of sisters Aviv, right, and Raz Asher Katz. Aviv, Raz Asher and their mother Doron were three of the hostages released on November 24, 2023.

Once through the border, the group of hostages were then taken to a medical facility for an immediate check on their health before boarding a white bus to take them back to Israel. Helicopters were kept on standby.

The hostages underwent initial physical and mental health checks at the Hatzerim air force base near Beersheba, before being transferred to any of four hospitals where counselling and support services will be critical in the next few hours and days to overcome the trauma of captivity.

By late Friday afternoon, well-wishers had started to arrive at the helipad near the Schneider Children’s Hospital in Petah Tikva outside Tel Aviv, hoping to see the helicopters land with the hostages.

Haim and Shelly Baranis stood by the fence with two Israeli flags.

AP Undated handout photo of Doron Katz. Doron and her daughters, Aviv and Raz Asher Katz were three of the hostages released on November 24, 2023.

The couple live not far from the hospital and remember hearing helicopters landing one after another on October 7 as medical teams brought in injured people from the south of Israel.

“We’re going to have helicopters today, too, but at least that’s for something good,” Shelly Baranis told The Telegraph.

As with so many Israelis, the tragedy hit close to home.

“We have kids of the same age. One of our neighbours’ daughters was murdered at the (rave) party,” Haim said.

“It’s a small country. Everyone knows someone whose family members were killed or kidnapped.”

Erik Marmor/Getty Images Family and friends of hostages cheer on the helicopter carrying them as they are transported to Israel on November 24, 2023.

In all, it was a moment when Israel could breathe a small sigh of relief, the first piece of good news after weeks of unremitting misery and amid the slaughter and chaos of the war on Hamas.

In exchange, three times as many Palestinians – in total 39 women and teenage boys – were set free from Israeli jails. Their families too waited anxiously in the West Bank for a first glimpse of loved ones.

Israel released video footage showing the inside of one of the reception centres ready to receive the hostages. The footage emphasised just how innocent the victims of the October 7 attacks were: baby wipes and children’s blankets piled high alongside toys and colouring pens.

Israeli troops were given strict instructions on what to tell the children freed on Friday and in the coming days.

“Children will ask questions such as, ‘Where’s mum? Where’s daddy?’ Soldiers should not answer these questions, even if they know the answers,” advice issued by Israel’s Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry said.

“Any questions should be answered along the lines of ‘sweetheart, I’m sorry, I don’t know. My job is to bring you to Israel to a safe place, where people you know will be waiting for you and will answer all your questions’,” it added.

Erik Marmor/Getty Images A helicopter is seen arriving with hostages at Schneider medical centre where they disembarked behind screens.

The guidelines, released ahead of the truce that began at 7am Friday (local time), also advised that each child or family of hostages should be assigned to a single soldier, who must ask for permission before touching or picking any of them up.

In his first comments since abductees returned to Israeli territory, Netanyahu said: “We have now completed the return of the first of our hostages - children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is an entire world.

“But I stress to you, the families of the hostages, and to you, the citizens of Israel: We are committed to the return of all our abductees. This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all goals of the war.”

Joe Biden said overnight that the hostage release was “only a start” but it had “gone well so far”.

Speaking at a White House press conference, the US president said that the “chances are real” to extend the Gaza truce.

But he said he did not trust Hamas to do anything right as the terrorist group “only responds to pressure”.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in about hostages freed by Hamas, on November 24, 2023.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said the organisation was committed to the ceasefire and hostage deal as long as Israel is committed as well.

On Friday night, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, said the initial health tests suggested all the hostages were in a good condition.

“We must not forget that each and every one of those returning home still has a family member or relative who was murdered or is in captivity in Gaza. It is a great sadness mixed with joy and excitement,” he said.

The IDF said the hostages were accompanied by special forces soldiers and members of Shin Bet, the Israel Security Agency.

They had previously been taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing by the Red Cross.

The relief was tempered with tension as it was reported on Friday night that Hamas had not yet provided the list of hostages to be released on Saturday.

Friday’s release followed a nervous wait after the implementation of the temporary ceasefire.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images People gather around singing and dancing traditional Hebrew songs ahead of the return of the 13 hostages outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the 'The Hostages and Missing Square' on November 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The IDF has said it will cease aerial activity over southern Gaza and limit activity to the north. For its part Hamas has said it will use the pause to locate the other hostages taken captive from Israel that are not under its control.

The IDF had continued to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in the hours leading up to the truce, and during the day large numbers of civilians attempted to return home despite being told the north of the enclave was out of bounds.

Two Palestinians were reportedly killed and 11 wounded in the attempted journey north.

In Tel Aviv, families and friends of the abductees were among several hundred people who gathered in the square now known as hostages plaza in a sea of posters and the yellow ribbons that have become the symbol of Israel’s support.

As the designated hour for release approached, demonstrators started watching the live feed of the Rafah crossing on their phones.

Groups broke into song, some wistful and sad, others in praise of the resilience of the Israeli people.

Nasser Nasser/AP Meanwhile, former Palestinian prisoners who were released by the Israeli authorities fly Palestinian and Hamas flags while they are carried on shoulders upon their arrival in the West Bank town of Beitunia, on November 24, 2023.

The family of Amit Soussana from the frontier kibbutz of Kfar Aza got a call from the authorities the night before saying the 40-year-old lawyer was not on the list to be released.

“It’s a torture - and it’s going to be like this every day now,” Soussana’s sister told The Telegraph as she sat with her mother and another sister on the side of the square, holding posters with the photograph of Amit.

The young woman’s mother said all she had to do was hope that her daughter’s release was imminent.

“We hope she will be in the next group,” Mira Soussana said.

Also in the square was Yossia Shneider, whose cousin together with her husband and two small children were kidnapped from the kibbutz Nir Oz to Gaza.

He told The Telegraph on Friday afternoon their family got the call from the authorities, but he would not say what it was.

“We were asked not to talk about it. Until I see them alive and well, I will still think they are kidnapped.”

Shneider said the family saw a video circulating online of 33-year-old Shiri Bibas holding both her boys, four-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir, in her arms surrounded by Hamas gunmen.

In the end, despite reports on Friday in the Israeli media that abductees from Nir Oz would predominate in the first batch of those released, her relatives were not on the list.

It came as Israel accused Spain’s prime minister of supporting terrorism as part of a diplomatic row sparked just as the hostages were being released.

In an extraordinary press conference at the Rafah crossing in Egypt, Pedro Sanchez spoke of the “murder” of civilians in Gaza.

He spoke alongside Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, in which they called for a permanent ceasefire.

The intervention – neither country was involved in facilitating the hostage deal - provoked a furious reaction from Israel.

Eli Cohen, the foreign minister, accused the pair of making claims that “give support to terrorism” and summoned both the ambassadors.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement which “strongly condemns the comments by the prime ministers of Belgium and Spain, who did not place total responsibility on Hamas for the crimes against humanity it perpetrated”.