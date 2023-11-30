Baby hostage Kfir Bibas and family killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, Hamas says

As mediators work to extend the Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza, the Israel Defence Force is “assessing the accuracy” of a Hamas claim that 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostage, is dead, together with his brother and mother.

Kfir, his 4-year-old brother, Ariel, and the boys’ mother Shiri, were claimed by the armed wing of Hamas on Wednesday (local time) to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement the family had been killed in earlier Israeli bombing.

The family, likely with the boys’ father, Yarden, were kidnapped by Nir Oz, an Israel kibbutz that came under attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

In a statement, the IDF said they were assessing the “accuracy of this information” and that they had been in contact with relatives of the children and their mother and were, “with them at this difficult time”.

A senior Israeli official, who was holding a briefing at the time the Hamas claim emerged, said he hoped the information was not true and, “we have no indication they’re murdered”.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12, Shiri’s cousin Jimmy Miller said the family had been informed by the IDF of Hamas’ claim.

Israeli Defence Forces/Facebook The Bibas family (left to right): Ariel, Shiri and Kfir.

“Hamas took them alive, Hamas is the one responsible for their health, and Hamas need to return them back to us alive,” he said.

“We don’t care if they transferred them to someone else, or to another entity, they are responsible to bring them back to us alive and well.”

In a statement from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, the Bibas family said they had “learned” of the Hamas claims.

“We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials. We thank the people of Israel for their warm support, but kindly request privacy during this difficult time.”

Speaking with CNN on Tuesday, prior to the Hamas claim the family was dead, Yarden’s cousin Eylon Keshet said the family, “shouldn’t be kept like this. It’s inhumane. It’s so scary,” and pleaded for their release.

“Are these the enemies of Hamas? Are these the enemies of anyone? Should these children be used as bargaining chips? … There is no justification for using them like this. We just want them back, really.”

Ariel Schalit/AP A shirt worn in support of the Bibas family taken hostage in the October 7 attack.

There has been no Israeli bombing of Gaza since a truce began on Friday morning (local time).

Hamas’ claim came as mediators appeared to make progress on extending the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel, which has seen the release of dozens of hostages in recent days, says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives. For every hostage released, Israel was freeing three Palestinians detained in jail.

About 240 hostages were captured by Hamas in the October 7 attack. There were still believed to be about 150 held in captivity in Gaza.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza. About 1200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.