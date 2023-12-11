MFAT looking into reports of New Zealander killed in Gaza
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is aware of reports that a New Zealand-Israeli citizen has died in Gaza.
A spokesperson said the government agency was currently seeking further details.
Posts about the death were shared on social media; one was an image of a wreath dedicated to the mother of the person who died.
"The New Zealand Jewish community stands together with you in this difficult time ... on the falling of your son," the tribute placed beside the wreath read.
RNZ