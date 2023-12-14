Heavy rain in Gaza floods tents of displaced citizens, compounding misery

Heavy rain in Gaza has brought further misery to people displaced by the ongoing fighting, flooding tents and leaving entire families drenched and cold.

Reuters reported a refugee camp in Rafah was hit by strong winds, leaving rubbish littered everywhere, alongside large puddles of water making living conditions difficult.

People were seen using buckets of sand in an attempt to cover large pools of water, while clothes were left sodden, with nothing escaping the effects of the harsh conditions.

"It is torn and water poured on us. We were drenched," said one man, Ramadan Mohadad, told Reuters. His family had been sheltering in a makeshift shelter made from just plywood and a thin plastic sheet.

"We tried as much as we could to protect ourselves so water would not get through but rain got in... This plastic does not protect people sleeping under it," he said.

Another woman, Yasmin Mhani woke up to find her seven-month-old baby soaking wet. "Our house was destroyed, our child was martyred and I remain facing it all. This is the fifth place we have had to move to, fleeing from one place to another, with nothing but a t-shirt on," she told Reuters.

Getty Images A Palestinian man drains submerged water as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of Gaza are struggling with the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region.

The bad weather comes amid an escalating humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza with food shortages, the spreading of diseases and the collapse of the health system.

The Guardian quoted the head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, as calling the conditions a “living hell”.

Getty Images Palestinians are struggling with the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region.

Lazzarini told the Guardian tha Rafah was now hosting over a million people when it used to home 280,000.

“It lacks the infrastructure and resources to support such a population. Inside our own warehouses, families live in tiny spaces that are separated by blankets hung on thin wooden structures. Out in the open, flimsy shelters have emerged everywhere. Rafah has become a tented community,” he said.

The war which began on October 7 has pushed nearly 85% of Gaza’s population from their homes.