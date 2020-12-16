Cyclone Yasa: Fiji prepares for damaging winds, flooding as category 5 storm heads for centre of island group

Fiji is preparing for “very destructive winds” and widespread flooding as category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa heads for the centre of the island group.

The latest update from the Fiji Meteorological Service puts the average wind speed on Thursday at 165km gusting up to 230kmh.

“These winds can cause widespread destruction to properties and infrastructure, severe disruption of electrical power distribution and communication services. It can also cause total damage to crops and vegetation,” Fiji Met Service said.

Continuous heavy rain was expected, with a risk of river flooding and flooding of low-lying areas. With the ground already saturated there was a risk of landslides.

earth.nullschool.net This visualisation from earth.nullschool.net indicates surface wind speeds on Wednesday morning. TC Yasa is the area of intense activity on the left at the top.

“As TC Yasa moves closer towards the group, high waves of possibly more than 6 meters is expected which poses the risk of storm surge and coastal inundation along coastlines of Fiji.”

A forecast track map shows the centre of the cyclone passing through the gap between the main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. Conditions are not expected to start easing until Sunday.

In a broadcast to the country, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama urged communities to use the time before the cyclone arrived to trim tree branches, clean drains, board up homes, prepare emergency kits, and confirm the location of their nearest evacuation centre.

“As we see flooding throughout the country, everyone should stay out of floodwaters, especially children,” Bainimarama said. “These waters are deadly, unpredictable, and can carry debris that can maim or kill.”

He urged fishermen to stay on shore. “This is not the time to test your skills at sea ... No fish is worth the risk.”

There is a second tropical cyclone, called Zazu, in the southwest Pacific. On Tuesday it brought heavy rain, high seas and strong winds to Tonga, and on Wednesday morning it was moving away to the southeast as a category 1 event.

In New Zealand, MetService said that so far none of its models showed any cyclone remnants reaching this country, with one model showing the North Island being dominated by a ridge of high pressure well into next week.