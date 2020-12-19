Cyclone Yasa: 'Long road ahead' for Fiji, New Zealand providing support

Buildings were ruined in the Qalitu District in Savusavu's Vunivesi Village.

The clean-up from the destructive Tropical Cyclone Yasa has begun, with the New Zealand Government and humanitarian organisations providing support. But it will take months for the Pacific Island nation to recover.

“It’s going to be quite a long road ahead,” said Unicef Pacific’s chief of communications Cate Heinrich,​ who is based in Suva. “There’ll be families that are really in need [of] immediate support [as well as support] over the coming weeks ... and months.”

The category 5 cyclone tore through Fiji on Thursday night wreaking havoc on a number of villages. Ninety-three thousand people were in the path of the storm, those in the northern provinces, especially Vanua Levu, experienced the worst conditions.

“Homes have been destroyed ... we’re seeing reports of the classrooms being damaged and the roofs blown off,” Heinrich told Stuff. “Huge damage.”

Fiji Red Cross Society director-general Ilisapeci Rokotunidau​ said initial reports from volunteers in the hardest-hit regions talk of destruction in Bua, where the eye of the storm passed through at 6pm on Thursday (7pm NZT).

“We are very concerned for the safety of thousands of people who have experienced the brunt of this monster storm,” she said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama​ described the weather event as a “super-cyclone”.

Two people died – a 45-year-old man who was crushed under a wall of his house, and a 3-month-old baby.

Hundreds of evacuation centres were set up around the country for people to take shelter in, many remain open and will stay open for as long as necessary, the prime minister announced on Facebook. Around 24,000 people gathered in these centres as the storm passed through.

Bainimarama assured those affected that help was on the way.

“If you are impacted by this storm, rest assured, we will reach you with relief. We are mobilising every resource available to respond in areas severely affected by this most recent super-cyclone.”

The Cyclone Yasa curfews have been removed, but the Covid-19 curfew from 11pm to 4am has returned.

The amount of damage is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. “The dust is yet to settle ... we will continue to assess the scale of damage,” the prime minister said.

New Zealand provided an initial package of support, which included a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3 Orion surveillance flight. The flight departed on Saturday morning.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ said in a statement on Friday the surveillance flights will help assess the damage in remote areas.

Emergency relief kits already in Fiji are being distributed, and funding will be available to the New Zealand High Commission to respond to any needs on the ground as requested by Fiji.

Adi Wong/Supplied Daku Primary School in Fiji was badly damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

A technical advisor to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is also being funded by the government.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Fiji who have been affected by this devastating cyclone. We are providing support to the Government of Fiji as it identifies and responds to emergency needs,” Mahuta said.

“When a member of the Pacific whānau is in need, we extend our support. We stand ready to assist further as needs become clear.”

The Australian Government is also providing support in the form of an aircraft for aerial surveillance. Emergency relief supplies replenished following Cyclone Harold in April are being distributed.

”We stand ready to deliver additional emergency supplies such as tents, tarpaulins and hygiene kits, and to support the distribution of supplies to remote outer islands, which are reported to have been severely hit by the category five storm,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne​ said in a statement.

Port Denarau emerged relatively unscathed by the weather event. All vessels were evacuated before the cyclone made landfall, with around 44 sail boats anchoring in the nearby mangroves.

”We consider ourselves extremely lucky," said the port's operation manager Geoff Deutschmann​.

Some vessels taking shelter in the port throughout the pandemic are planning to ferry supplies to the smaller islands large boats can’t access.

”They're stuck here, they survived the cyclone, and they consider themselves lucky ... now they want to give back to [the] community,” Deutschmann. The boats took advantage of Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative that welcomes foreign boats that meet certian criteria, including 14-day on-vessel quarantine.

Heinrich said the timing of the natural disaster will take its toll on the community that felt the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unicef Pacific hasn't been able to access the northern provinces yet, but is planning to have boots on the ground by Monday. Heinrich said the team is working with the Government to figure out how to get supplies to the remote and badly damaged areas.

Drawing on existing supplies in Fiji, the organisation is sending education supplies as well as necessities – water, and sanitation and hygiene kits. Most supplies will have to go by boat.

Since the cyclone moved away from Fiji it has been downgraded from a severe tropical cyclone, but it remains powerful. The category 2 tropical cyclone is brushing past Tonga on Saturday afternoon bringing gusts of up to 140km an hour and maximum wave heights of 7 metres.