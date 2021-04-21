Samoa election: FAST party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who grew up in Wellington, says she is hopeful as deadlock continues

Samoa's general election is going down to the wire after preliminary voting results over the weekend resulted in a dead heat.

Samoa's election results have remained deadlocked, causing people in the island nation and its diaspora communities to nervously wait until they can find out who will become Samoa’s prime minister.

Current Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi​ is Samoa’s longest serving leader and has been head of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) since 1998.

But if things do not tip in HRPP’s favour, Samoa could see itself with its first woman prime minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa – leader of newcomer party, Fa’atuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi​ and someone who spent her formative years in Wellington.

In a 51-seat parliament, HRPP and FAST party both have 25 seats each. With his one seat, Independent MP Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio​ is the “kingmaker" of this election but has yet to make a decision on who he will side with.

If the FAST party gains Ponifasio's allegiance, this would see Mata'afa smash the feat she set in 2016 – becoming the country’s first deputy Prime Minister which was the highest political position a woman had reached in the history of Samoa's government.

Speaking from Samoa on Tuesday, Mata’afa said the party was happy, but she had hoped for 27 or 28 seats.

“The situation is what it is and the outcome will be determined by what the Independent MP chooses,” she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Fa’atuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, pictured in 2013, says it is an exciting time for politics.

Mata'afa said it was important for women and girls to see women in leadership, and she was conscious about the importance of being a good role model in her job.

When asked about how she felt about potentially becoming the first woman Prime Minister, she said as a politician, it was always a possibility.

“I couldn't say it was my chief ambition coming into politics. I was more interested in being able to engage in the development of the country through being a Member of Parliament.

“I come from a political family, so I understand the rigours and demands of politics, so I was very ready to play my role within the party that I had been with for all my political career until I resigned last year.”

Talamua Media/Supplied FAST party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa says she is hopeful about the formulation of Samoa’s government.

Mata'afa left HRPP in 2020 over three controversial bills – the Land and Titles Bill 2020, the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 and Judicature Bill 2020 – to amend the constitution.

When she joined the FAST party in January 2021 and was elected as its leader, things seemed to align, she said.

It was an exciting time for politics, and she was also excited by the success of the FAST party, she said. However, she was not surprised by it and credited its members' hard work.

When it came to Samoa's relationship with New Zealand, the ties had been historical, she said.

“We're seeing more Pacific Islanders get into your parliament, so those ties are all very strong ones.”

Mata'afa herself is no stranger to New Zealand, having studied at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School in Karori, Wellington, and political science at Victoria University of Wellington.

Mata’afa said she enjoyed her time in the capital and had a lot of fond memories.

“My time at school with Samuel Marsden ... for an island student who was a boarder, there was a lot of differences in going to another country and living there, but I think the school looked after us very well,” she said.

“They used to have walks, we’d get into file and walk around Wellington no matter the weather, but Wellington on its finest days is probably one of the most beautiful places around, so I can take Wellington either way.”

With Ponifasio still yet to make his decision, the formulation of Samoa's government remains unconfirmed. But Mata’afa said she was hopeful.

“Either way, as it is, even when the Independent MP makes his choice, we're still very much in an uncertain period because there will be court challenges,” she said.

“So there is still a way to go.”