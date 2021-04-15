Covid-free Niue chooses Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - 'most significant protection we have'

Medsafe and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer have approved the use of regular freezer temperatures to store doses for up to two weeks, making New Zealand's vaccine rollout easier.

Niue’s government has approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the island nation, and is working with New Zealand officials on details of a rollout.

In a statement on Thursday, the Government of Niue said the country remained free of Covid-19, and it was keen to vaccinate all the eligible population – those 16 and older – to help prevent a nationwide outbreak of the disease.

The statement said the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was approved because it was the only Covid-19 vaccine so far approved by Medsafe in New Zealand, and was the primary vaccine provider for New Zealand.

Officials from Niue and New Zealand’s Ministry of Health were working on a vaccination programme, under which frontline healthcare workers and border agency staff, along with their household members, would have the first opportunity to be vaccinated.

“The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is the most significant protection we have to ensure the ongoing health and safety of Niue’s people and it also strengthens our Covid-response,” Niue Minister of the Ministry of Social Services, Sauni Tongatule, said.