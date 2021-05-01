The 'uncharted waters' of Samoa's 2021 election explained

Samoa has been in constitutional crisis and mired in controversy since its April 9 election.

The election in Samoa has entered uncharted constitutional and political waters as its caretaker government refuses to cede power while its new government and its leader, the first woman prime minister for the island nation, held a swearing-in ceremony outside. What is going on with the election? Mandy Te explains.

Samoa’s election – even with the results in hand – continues with its twists and turns.

Samoa has been stuck in political deadlock since the April 9 election, when the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, which was formed by a breakaway group from the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), gained the upper hand over the incumbent party.

The head of state declared last week parliament should convene on Monday, 45 days after the election, as required by law. However, he later suspended the decision, saying it would not convene “until such a time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course”.

With the doors to the actual parliament locked to try to stop the transition of power, the FAST party and its leader, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Samoa's first woman prime minister, were sworn in outside of parliament, in a marquee.

For those who aren’t so sure about what’s going on in Samoa and the changes it brings about to its political scene and prime minister, let’s explain the basics.

BEC HANIFY-SEUMANU/Supplied On Monday, parliament in Samoa was locked.

Who has been the dominant political party?

For 39 years, Samoa has had the same political party – the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) – in power, and the same leader since 1998.

HRPP was founded by Va’ai Kolone​ and Tofilau Eti Alesana​ in May 1979.

At the time, the party was the opposition to the then-prime minister Tui Ātua Tupua Tamasese Efi​‘s government.

HRPP supported a general strike in 1981, organised by the Public Service Association, that saw thousands of public servants protesting over pay disputes, according to a discussion paper by Antony Hooper​.

Government operations were paused, schools were closed and communication with other countries was hindered, the paper said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has been Samoa's prime minister since 1998.

In some ways, this strike helped the HRPP come to power in 1982.

The country’s longest-serving leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi​, entered politics in 1981 and became prime minister in 1998.

How does parliament work in Samoa?

Members of Parliament in Samoa are elected for five-year terms in the Legislative Assembly – called the Fono. There used to be 49 seats, but that was officially increased to 51 in 2019.

There was a 50-seat Parliament in 2016 – an extra seat was added in order to meet the threshold required by the country's constitution in regard to female representation.

Called Article 44 (1A), it requires that a minimum of 10 per cent of parliament's seats be occupied by women.

It’s that requirement that is at the centre of a post-election court challenge – an extra seat was added after this year’s election, as only five women had been elected, less than 10 per cent of Parliament. However, the constitution also specifies the number of women required as at least five, despite that being less than 10 per cent.

istock Lalomanu is a village on the east coast of Upolo island in Samoa. (File photo)

How does voting work in Samoa?

People who can vote in Samoa's elections must be Samoan citizens and over the age of 21.

The country uses a first-past-the-post voting system.

What happened during the last election?

Samoa's last election took place in 2016.

The HRPP won by a landslide – taking 35 of the 49 seats. Twelve Independent MPs joined HRPP.

RNZ Samoa's general election is going down to the wire after preliminary voting results over the weekend resulted in a dead heat.

Eight seats were needed for a political party to be recognised in Samoa. The opposing party at the time, the Tautua Samoa Party, had two seats.

The island nation has a two-party system, emphasising HRPP’s one-party rule.

Who is the opposing party in this year’s election?

Newcomer Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa Ua Tasi (FAST) Party​ was the opposing party in this year's election.

It was formed on July 30, 2020, by former speaker of the Samoan Parliament La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt​.

It is led by former deputy prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa​.

When did this year's election occur, and what are the results?

The election began on April 9 and preliminary results showed a dead heat.

The HRPP and the FAST Party were tied at 25 seats each in a 51-seat parliament, and Independent MP Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio​ found himself in the role of “kingmaker”.

This dead heat continued again when Tuala sided with FAST Party and Aliimalemanu Alofa Tuaau​ from HRPP was appointed to parliament as part of the article on female representation.

As it stands, each party has 26 seats.

Supplied Senior lecturer Dr Iati Iati from Victoria University of Wellington says the election result is largely due to three controversial bills.

Senior lecturer Dr Iati Iati​, from Victoria University of Wellington, says this election is in “uncharted waters”.

“I don’t think I've read anywhere in the constitution that makes for a provision for the current state of things in Samoa right now where you have a 26-26 deadlock,” Iati says.

“The framers of the constitution probably never foresaw this situation evolving.”

Why did we get this election result?

Iati says 95 per cent of this is all about three parliamentary bills – the Land and Titles Bill 2020, the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 and Judicature Bill 2020.

“Would FAST exist without these bills? Would the two leaders have left the HRPP had it not been for these three bills? Would there have been a groundswell of support for the opposition from both within Samoa and the diaspora, had it not been for these three bills?”

Iati says there have always been pockets of discontentment with the caretaker government.

“But those pockets of discontentment never galvanised into such a strong political opposition as we’ve seen now.That really has come about because of the three controversial bills that have come about late last year.”

Supplied University of Auckland's Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni says people are calling for issues to be addressed.

Associate Professor Dr Tamasailau Sauaalii-Sauni​, from the University of Auckland, says the results show there was a “definite call” for change of some sort.

“People are calling for an address of the issues they feel haven't been addressed,” Sauaalii-Sauni says. “Also, there's the added factor that this particular caretaker government has been the government for at least four decades right up to today – that’s a long time.”

What was so important about these three bills?

According to analysis by Malama Meleisea​ and Penelope Schoeffel​, published by independent Australian think tank the Lowy Institute, the Land and Titles Bill 2020 would replace the Land and Titles Act 1981 and the other bills would remove the Land and Titles Court from under its constitutional umbrella.

“The proposed new court will have added powers for adjudicating on village laws passed by village councils (fono), as well as on customary land and chiefly titles. It will have its own appeal structure, separate from the Supreme Court,” the writers said.

This was not well-received and Iati says the message being sent to the caretaker government is not to interfere with customary land issues and traditional institutions.

“If you look at the last election, it was a landslide victory for HRPP, and they had a development agenda for the last several decades that the majority of Samoans were in support of,” he says.

“It's obvious to anyone who knows Samoan politics – it’s when you touch these three aspects of Samoan society: customary lands, the traditional institutions of ‘Aiga (family) and the traditional institution of the matai.

“When you touch those three, you’re heading into a lot of trouble and so the voters have made clear those three things which are sacrosanct in Samoan society should not be interfered with by the government.”

Why was the FAST Party so popular? It's fairly new.

University of Auckland’s Sauaalii-Sauni says the FAST Party has been astute and well-timed.

“They’ve brought on board Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. She brings with her a whole political lineage, having served in government in the early days of HRPP,” she says.

“She has cultural lineage and comes from high-ranking families of Samoa. Although she doesn’t ascribe her gender as something that puts her apart or gives her different credentials, should the FAST Party achieve, she will be the first woman prime minister.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is the leader of newcomer, Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa Ua Tasi (FAST) Party. (File photo)

Iati says a number of factors have worked for the FAST Party. Along with Fiame as its party leader, it also had the support of Samoa’s diaspora communities.

“They’ve been very critical in terms of fundraising,” he says.

This made their campaigning easier compared with previous opposition parties.

“There’s this groundswell of opposition to the three bills which FAST have really ridden all the way to the election. A lot of us misread the extent of their momentum FAST was coming into election with. People thought they were a strong opposition but did not think it would get to point where there's this deadlock.”

What election issues need to be highlighted more?

Iati says geopolitical issues needed to be talked about more in this election, such as the country’s relationship with China.

“There needs to be a critical discussion.’’

What could have HRPP done differently?

The way the election has played out was not something people were expecting, especially with HRPP's landslide win in 2016, Iati says.

“We’re a little bit surprised that we got to the deadlock situation now.’’

Iati thinks if HRPP looks back at its campaign, it would probably have done things differently.

“I think they would probably not be so lethargic in their campaign. If you compare the two, FAST was much more active. The HRPP relied on their past achievements ... the other thing I think they’d probably want to look at is how many candidates they ran in the number of the constituencies.

‘’In the number of the constituencies, which they lost, if you were to add up the tally which supported them – if they had fewer or even one candidate in that constituency they would have won.”

BEC HANIFY-SEUMANU/Supplied Unable to enter the parliament buildings, the FAST party and its supporters continued their sit-in protest on Monday morning, filling the air with hymns and traditional Samoan songs.

What happened after the deadlock?

A court ruling gave FAST party a majority by voiding the addition of HRPP’s seat, as part of the article on female representation.

An end to the deadlock seemed close last week after the Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II declared that Parliament should convene on Monday – 45 days after the election, as required by law.

Fiame was on track to be sworn in as the new prime minister in Parliament then.

But late Saturday night, the head of state suspended the proclamation, saying parliament would not convene “until such a time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course”.

He left his official residence in Apia to return to his village of Matautu-Falelatai, several hours away.

The Supreme Court, in an emergency hearing Sunday, called that decision “unlawful” and ordered Monday’s parliamentary session to go ahead.

Tuilaepa accused the Supreme Court of “dirtying the name the Office of the Head of State” with the decision.

Then, at 8pm on Sunday night, Speaker of the House Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi said he took his orders from the Head of State, not from the Supreme Court, and postponed the Monday session until the Head of State made another proclamation.

BEC HANIFY-SEUMANU/Supplied A makeshift parliament in Samoa to swear in the leader of the FAST Party, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, centre.

What did the FAST Party and its supporters do on Monday?

Since Friday, FAST party members and supporters set up a marquee between Parliament and the courthouse, and began their sit-in protest.

On Monday, they filled the air with hymns and traditional Samoan songs. Fiame called on people to be patient as they waited for the head of state to arrive.

The chief justice and other Supreme Court justices, flanked front and back by police and the police commissioner, walked the long driveway from the courthouse to parliament.

They walked up to the locked parliament doors, read the sign which said it was closed, turned and walked back.

The clerk of the legislative assembly, Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei apologised on Monday for the doors to the parliament being locked, saying the situation was “out of his hands”.

What is the caretaker government's response?

At HRPP headquarters, Tuilaepa told members and supporters the parliament buildings were owned by the Government, run by him.

“Since there is no new Government, all public servants listen to that [old] Government,” Tuilaepa said on Monday.

“The court cannot tell us to do this and that. We all, all these three arms have a limit to their power. We question each other.”

Did a swearing-in ceremony take place?

A ceremony was conducted in the marquee.

To break through the obstruction, FAST decided to conduct its own swearing-in ceremony, with Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu using her authority as a former attorney-general to act as clerk of the Legislative Assembly.

Fiame took the oath of office in a marquee set up between the parliament and the courthouse, becoming Samoa’s first woman prime minister.

The new MPs’ names were read out and Li'o Papalii Masipau was confirmed as the new Speaker of the House.

In response, Tuilaepa called it “treason and the highest form of illegal conduct”, local media reported.

He criticised the legitimacy of the swearing-in and called FAST's action on Monday “a joke” as well as being disrespectful and shameful, Radio NZ reported.

What are people around the world saying about the election turmoil?

In a statement, United Nations Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric​ says the Secretary-General had been following the developments since April 9.

“He urges the leaders in Samoa to find solutions to the current political situation through dialogue in the best interest of the people and institutions of Samoa,” Dujarric says.

“The United Nations stands ready to provide support to Samoa if requested by the parties.”

In a statement, the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Government announced “its formal recognition" of Fiame as the newly elected Prime Minister of Samoa.

President David W Panuelo said “it is imperative that we show our friends–especially during their darkest hours–that we stand with them”.

Pool/Getty Images The Federated States of Micronesia’s president, David W. Panuelo, said it recognised Fiame Naomi Mata’afa as Samoa's newly election Prime Minister.

“Samoa is a cherished friend and Pacific neighbour; recent weeks have been very troubling for the Samoan people, who have been witnessing what is arguably a constitutional and political crisis,” Panuelo said.

“It is precisely in moments like these that we, as Micronesians, must be brave and proactive.

“The FSM stands by the rule of law. The people of Samoa are our friends; they need to hear that we support them in this crisis. They must know that they are not facing these challenges alone, but that their friends in the North Pacific stand with them.”

In Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ says the New Zealand Government was watching the events in Samoa very carefully.

“Our strong view is that we hold a huge amount of trust and faith in the institutions of Samoa, in the judiciary, in their democracy, and of course in the outcome that the election delivered. And our call will simply be for all of those things to be upheld,” Ardern says.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne​ says it valued its “close friendship” with Samoa.

“It is important that all parties respect the rule of law and democratic processes. We have faith in Samoa’s institutions including the judiciary,” Payne said.