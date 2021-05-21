Deteriorating weather hampers search for crew members who jumped overboard from fishing boat near Fiji

Fijian naval ship Kikau is searching for crew members who jumped overboard from a fishing boat.

Rough seas and deteriorating weather is hampering efforts to find five crew members still missing from a fishing boat in Fijian waters.

A New Zealand Air Force Orion found one of six crew members who abandoned the fishing boat, after an alleged violent incident onboard.

Fiji Police Force spokeswoman Savaira Tabua told the Fiji Times on Friday evening that conditions were becoming a problem.

“The operation is facing difficulties with deteriorating weather conditions and rough seas,” Tabua said.

The Fijian Navy said it was working with police to sort through the series of events that had occurred aboard the Tiro II, a longline tuna boat, the Associated Press reported.

The New Zealand military, which helped with the search, said it had been told the five missing crew had not been wearing life jackets.

Fiji Navy Commander Timoci Natuva said they were continuing to look for the missing crew, but because they had been in the water since Monday and the weather had deteriorated the search would be “really challenging”.

He said the two remaining crew aboard the Tiro II were picked up by another fishing boat, which the navy patrol boat was due to intercept.

“Our focus now is trying to save those that went overboard on Monday,” Natuva said.

“The criminal aspects of the case will be handled by the Fiji Police Force.”

New Zealand Defence Force A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft has found one of six crew members who went overboard from a fishing boat near Fiji.

The NZ Defence Force said the Orion joined the search for the missing crew members and the fishing vessel FV TIRO II on Thursday. The search started after reports of an “alleged violent incident on board”.

“The Orion crew located the FV TIRO II and established radio contact with two people on board.

“The boat crew reported that on Monday night, six crew members abandoned the vessel; one person was aboard a life-raft, with the other five entering the water without lifejackets,” NZDF said.

“The aircrew conducted a visual search and located the life-raft which was upturned and had one person on it.

“The crew notified the Fijian patrol boat Kikau, and dropped a survival pack - including a beacon, radio and food - to the person on the life-raft.”

The crew member on the life-raft was collected by the Kikau and returned to Fiji. The other five crew were not found.

Earlier, the Republic of Fiji Navy said it became aware of the incident on Wednesday morning, and a local aircraft was sent to search the area – about 165km west of Viti Levu.

Additional reporting by Associated Press