New Samoan Government could shift relations with China, diluting Beijing's influence in the Pacific

Samoa has been in constitutional crisis and mired in controversy since its April 9 election.

Samoa’s close relationship with China may be redefined as the island nation’s governing party is set to change for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The recently formed Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party won power in the country’s election in April and was sworn in during an ad hoc ceremony Monday. This is the first change in government in almost four decades. However, the island nation remains in a political and constitutional deadlock after the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), the former governing party, refused to admit defeat.

Chinese influence was a hotly debated topic during the election campaign, with some members of the FAST party expressing concern about Beijing’s presence there.

China has offered to back the construction of a huge port development in Vaiusu Bay, part of its efforts to rival the United States for influence in the Pacific. It would have separate areas for cruise ships, container ships and fishing boats. Estimates on the cost of construction have ranged from $100 million to $300 million.

FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa told Reuters in an interview that her government would put the port redevelopment on hold because the plan was excessive for a small Pacific Island already heavily indebted to China.

The pushback against Chinese money is seen as a shift for a country that has long been one of Beijing’s staunchest allies in the region and a large recipient of both gifts and aid.

Iati Iati, a foreign policy expert at Victoria University of Wellington, said that the rhetoric from the FAST party was different from that of the previous government.

“The FAST party has been much more keen to question what China is doing in Samoa, what the wharf is for and how this fits into China’s broader regional policies,” he said.

Both the newly sworn-in vice minister and another minister in the FAST government had been vocal before the election about Beijing’s role in the country, he said.

Samoa’s relationship with China dates back to 1976, when it began diplomatic relations with the superpower even though many Pacific Islands still recognised Taiwan. That relationship was cemented in 1989 when Samoa’s then prime minister, an HRPP representative, flew to Beijing following the Tiananmen Square massacre at a time when other world leaders shunned the country.

Not long after this, China funded the construction of new government buildings for Samoa, according to a 2008 book published by the University of the South Pacific.

Over the past decade China’s lending to Samoa has grown dramatically as the economic superpower has tried to buy influence and allies in the Pacific, including through its Belt and Road infrastructure plan.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta recently criticised China’s “debt trap diplomacy” in the Pacific, and other Western countries – led by the United States – have criticised Beijing for saddling poor countries with enormous amounts of debt.

China advanced $285 million in loans to Samoa and a further $152m in grants in the period between 2010 and 2018, according to data from the Lowy Institute, an Australian think-tank.

Samoa is one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world to China, owing the equivalent of 19.9 per cent of its gross domestic product to the country,, Lowy figures show

Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security issues at Massey University in Wellington, said that in addition to the port, she would be looking to see whether other Chinese funded projects – such as the building of a Samoan Police Academy and Training facility – were also put on hold.

That would give a better indication of how the new government planned to interact with Beijing, she said.

Talaia Mika/Stuff Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was sworn in as Samoa’s first female prime minister in the makeshift tent parliament.

“The reason I’m unsure that we’re going to see a 180 degree shift away from China is because there is so much economic engagement with China,” Powles said. “Ties and networks between Samoa and China go beyond and go deeper than the caretaker prime minister and the HRPP.”

FAST Leader Fiame, for her part, told Reuters that she wanted to retain good relations with both Beijing and Washington.

Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Island programme at the Lowy Institute, added the ousted HRPP government had already behaving more cautiously in recent months to new lending and development activity from China.

“I think this is a reflection of a broader trend we are seeing in the region – great hesitance from the Pacific on new Chinese lending and projects,” he said.

The change in government comes at a time when there is increased focus on the Pacific by its traditional allies – the U.S., New Zealand and Australia – due to concerns that China’s growing presence there could undermine the three countries’ national security.

The growth of large Chinese funded infrastructure projects, like the Belt and Road, or plans to fund developments such as the port in Samoa, was a particular worry asthese could be used by Chinese military if the country wanted to increase its control of the region, analysts said.

“The concern the U.S. and our partners have is these are inherently dual use facilities,” said Alexander Gray, a senior fellow in National Security Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council, referring to infrastructure that could be used for both military and civilian purposes.

“It’s a well-worn Chinese tactic,” said the former Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff of the National Security Council in Washington.