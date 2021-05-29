Samoa election turmoil: People have to wait for 'law to take its course', expert suggests paramount families should meet

Samoa has been in constitutional crisis and mired in controversy since its April 9 election.

It's all anyone can talk about – even if they are complaining about “election fatigue”.

Samoa has been on a legal rollercoaster since the April 9 election, careening through the twists and turns of a man desperate to cling to power as he fights against his former deputy prime minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa​, who is determined to see Samoa through the chaos by committing to the rule of law.

From the owners of coffee shops and restaurants, to taxi drivers, petrol pump attendants, and the faces behind the small windows of the grocery stores, everyone has been asking the same questions: What happens next and when will this all be over?

While the wait is nerve-racking, the people of Samoa are patient – instilling their trust in the constitution, and having faith that, in due course, they will have a government to lead them.

Samoa has been stuck in political deadlock since the election, when the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, which was formed by a breakaway group from the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), gained the upper hand over the incumbent party, which has been in power for nearly 39 years.

On Monday, Fiame was on track to be sworn in as the country’s first woman prime minister but over that weekend, as soon as Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II​ declared that Parliament should convene, 45 days after the election, as required by law – he suspended the proclamation.

Anetone Sagaga/AP Samoa's prime minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa talks to reporters outside parliament on Monday.

The suspension was considered unlawful by the Supreme Court, which ordered Monday's parliamentary session to go ahead.

With the doors of parliament locked on Monday – and with the head of state nowhere to be seen – FAST party members and supporters held their own swearing-in ceremony, in the tent where they had been hosting their sit-in.

The head of state has been in his home village, Matautu Falelatai, and has not been heard from or seen since.

Talaia Mika/Stuff With the doors of parliament locked on Monday, FAST party members and supporters held their own swearing-in ceremony, in the tent where they had been hosting their sit-in.

News outlet Samoa Observer reported on Wednesday that road blocks had been put up and chiefs were screening drivers, after the head of state had allegedly received threats.

“Life or death we will protect with all that we have,” a high chief said to the Samoa Observer.

But how long would the country be put through this, and how much of a mess was going to pile up before Tuimalealiifano addressed the country, as head of state?

That’s the question posed by adjunct professor Leasiolagi Dr Malama Meleisea​, who is the director of the Centre for Samoan Studies at the National University of Samoa.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Caretaker prime minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi has accused the FAST party of treason. (File photo)

Especially as it's become a war of words, with ousted prime minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi​ accusing the FAST party of treason and the Supreme Court of aligning with the opposition.

Fiame has accused the defeated government of “lawbreaking”, saying “that shame and that stain will be upon their hands forever”.

Leasiolagi, the adjunct professor, said he was worried the scars of Samoa’s constitutional crisis would last for a long time.

It was hard to guess what the head of state was going to say to help ease the constitutional crisis going on in Samoa, he said. “So maybe that is why he hasn’t said anything.”

VAITOGI ASUISUI MATAFEO/Samoa Observer Director of the Centre for Samoan Studies at the National University of Samoa, adjunct professor Leasiolagi Dr Malama Meleisea, says there was nothing people could do except wait for the law to take its course

“I think the neutrality of the office has been one of the victims in this whole messy affair.”

Leasiolagi suggested a way forward was for the four leaders of Samoa's paramount families to meet in a show of solidarity and strength amid the nation’s political crisis.

Samoa still holds a lot of respect for those families, and their meeting could bring positivity to the turmoil, Leasiolagi said.

The Tama Aiga leadership are the four pre-eminent chiefly titleholders in the country, and include the head of state, Fiame, Malietoa Fa'amausili Molī​, and former head of state Tui Ātua Tupua Tamasese Efi​.

If the four of them were to get together, and invited Tuilaepa along to join them, it would be a great show of solidarity for the country, Leasiolagi said.

BEC HANIFY-SEUMANU/Supplied On Monday, parliament in Samoa was locked.

“To say ‘we are aware of the implications of what is happening now to the country’ ... just reassuring the country that they stand together and will try and do whatever they can to try and resolve the situation ... to be seen to be talking, whatever they come out with, I think it would reassure people somehow.”

“I know it’s not going to be easy given the affiliations and recent history, but if they can’t do it, if they won’t do it, I think it would be a missed opportunity to realise what the constitution refers to is Samoan customs and traditions.

“At this level, customs and traditions should be represented by those guys [to] get them together and have some kind of discussion.”

BEC HANIFY-SEUMANU/Supplied An ad hoc swearing-in ceremony took place in a tent outside of parliament.

“The scars from this thing will take a very long time to heal within Samoan society, both here and overseas,” Leasiolagi said.

But the political situation, had got to the point where there was nothing people could do except wait for the law to take its course, he said.