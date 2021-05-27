Samoa election turmoil: Attorney-general applies to have judges disqualified over hearing about swearing-in ceremony

Samoa has been in constitutional crisis and mired in controversy since its April 9 election.

Samoa’s attorney-general is trying to have the ad hoc swearing in of the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party declared “unconstitutional and unlawful” in a Supreme Court hearing.

In a press release, the Attorney-General said it applied for “declaratory orders declaring that the FAST [party] purported swearing in as unconstitutional and unlawful” and filed an ex parte notice of motion seeking interim orders that would suspend the “legal effect” of the ad hoc swearing-in ceremony as “unconstitutional and unlawful”.

The hearing was set for Thursday morning at the Supreme Court with Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese​, Supreme Court Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren​ and Supreme Court Justice Fepulea'i Ameperosa Roma​ set to preside.

But it was later adjourned after the attorney-general’s office did not serve all the respondents on time. The office also applied for the disqualification of the presiding judges, “given their potential conflicts of interest and potential favouritism”, a press release from the attorney-general said.

“All four cases between FAST [party] and the Government all went against the Government and favoured FAST ... there is now substantive evidence before our office that is questioning the appearance of impartiality and integrity of the judiciary presiding over this matter,” the attorney-general said.

To gain an extra seat, the caretaker government had relied on an article that called for 10 per cent of women to be in parliament. The attorney-general said parliament could not be called until "this question is settled”.

“The solution proposed by the caretaker government is to bring overseas judges to hear this matter given the question of independence ... it is our concern that given the recent issues with the judiciary having impartial overseas judges is the best answer to ensure a fair outcome for all parties involved."

Anetone Sagaga/AP Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa talks to reporters outside parliament house in Apia, Samoa on Monday. (File photo)

The attorney-general said the swearing-in ceremony outside of parliament under a tent was “not legitimate and is illegal under Samoa’s constitution” as it did not meet “the express provisions of the constitution”.

The attorney-general also accused the chief justice of potentially being in “contempt of parliament” as he allegedly tried to open the doors of parliament on Monday “despite the notice of the caretaker speaker of the house”. It was “concerning”, the attorney-general said.

Ousted prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi​ previously accused the Supreme Court of aligning itself with the FAST party, and the incoming Government of "treason” in an angry tirade delivered amid a political and constitutional deadlock in the island nation.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff 25052021 PHOTO: SAPEER MAYRON/STUFF The Supreme Court in Samoa.

But Fiame criticised the caretaker government in a press conference on Wednesday, stating “the lawbreaking caretaker and his weak and complicit officials have abused the privilege of governing to assault the constitution”.

Fiame said Monday's events at the makeshift parliament tent was in accordance with the constitution and also the decision of Samoa’s courts.

“Monday was when the silent, suffering masses, who have been subjected to years of abuse and neglect, reasserted their right to have the people they voted for sworn in and taking the leadership from an administration which has lost its love for the people and is unable to accept defeat in the manner of chiefs.”

Samoa has been stuck in political deadlock since the April 9 election, when Fiame’s FAST, which was formed by a breakaway group from the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), gained the upper hand over the incumbent party, which has been in power since 1982.

But the deadlock has turned into a full-blown crisis in the past few days, as the Supreme Court has ordered Parliament to open, so FAST could govern, while the HRPP has refused to relinquish power.

The head of state, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II​, declared last week that Samoa’s Parliament should convene on Monday, 45 days after the election, as required by law.

But he later suspended the decision, saying the parliament would not convene “until such a time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course”. He has not been seen or heard from since.