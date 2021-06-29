Covid-19 in Fiji: Misinformation and flouting of restrictions as outbreak worsens

As Covid-19 case numbers in Fiji continue to climb at record rates - health experts are battling fears over the vaccine on offer. A staggering 308 new infections were confirmed on Thursday - the highest daily rise so far. But now a social media storm is brewing over Australia's decision to donate thousands of AstraZeneca vaccines - which it won't give to the majority of its own population.

Fijians need to help themselves if they want to see a way out of the current Covid-19 outbreak that has killed 15 people and infected 3762 people, public health expert Dr Api Talemaitoga says.

Fiji has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant since April and as of Monday, 3027 cases remain active.

Taleimaitoga, an Auckland-based general practitioner who has been a part of New Zealand’s Covid-response efforts, said Fijian health authorities are already struggling to contain the virus.

Fiji Government/Facebook Health checks being carried out in Fiji in an effort to combat Covid-19.

Fiji was recording hundreds of daily cases and the numbers would only increase if everyone in Fiji doesn’t get on board to help beat the virus, he said.

Talemaitoga said he was particularly concerned about the spread of misinformation about the virus and the vaccine on Fiji’s social media.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Dr Api Talemaitoga is an Auckland-based GP, actively working in New Zealand’s Covid response efforts.

“The messages spreading on social media, that the virus is made up, the vaccine is something else – it’s just the ... the enemy is the virus and the vaccine is the layer of protection they need,” he said.

“People are just not taking public health advice seriously, and it’s really disappointing. There is no cut-through, a lot are heeding advice, but there are still a lot that don’t want to follow or understand what that means.”

Fiji has recorded 15 deaths in the second outbreak, and eight more deaths were to Covid-19 positive patients but ruled out as Covid-related deaths by its health officials.

The recoveries of Covid-19 cases have been slow – with more than 3000 cases still active and in isolation. Case numbers have increased so much that heath officials are running out of isolation spaces and have asked Fijians to self-isolate in their own homes.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH FIJI The virus remains on the main island in Viti Levu – with most of the spread in the central and eastern divisions.

For now, the virus remains on the main island in Viti Levu – with most of the spread in the central and eastern divisions, and now emerging in the western parts.

Talemaitoga said a spread to the outer islands is imminent if Fijians continue to break Covid restrictions.

“Fiji has a reasonable health system, but people still need ventilation and there is only a limited amount available. Even if they manage that in Suva and Lautoka, I worry about a spread to the islands whose health infrastructure is very basic.”

He said there was also concern for Fiji’s health workforce who were facing burnout as the virus lingers in the country.

“It was the same thing we saw here in New Zealand with our health workforce becoming overworked and tired – Fiji’s hardworking nurses and doctors are working long hours, and they need to be looked after as well.”