Covid-19: Fiji starts on-the-spot fines for coronavirus rule breakers as case numbers soar

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Fiji will not go into lockdown because, he says, it will destroy the country's future. Nathan Rarere spoke to Lice Movono.

Fiji has introduced on-the-spot fines for anyone breaching Covid-19 guidelines as daily case numbers continue to hit the hundreds.

The island nation is battling a growing Covid-19 outbreak and has introduced a range of measures, such as mask wearing in public, curfews, and limited social gatherings to reduce possible transmission.

From Monday, Fijian police would also be handing out fines to anyone caught breaking the rules. The fines range from $20 for small breaches by individuals, to $4000 for serious breaches by businesses.

Since the latest outbreak first began in April this year, 10,442 people have tested positive for the virus in Fiji, with 485 reported on Sunday in the previous 24-hour period.

A total of 10,512 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the pandemic first began, as well as 55 deaths. Of those deaths, 53 have occurred during the latest April outbreak.

The fines introduced on Monday are the latest measures aimed to deter rule-breakers and stop virus spread.

Aileen Torres-Bennett/AP A nurse stands outside Tamara Twomey hospital in Suva, Fiji, amid a growing outbreak. (File photo)

The Fijian Government said online that any “fools mucking about in public without a mask” would receive an on-the-spot fine. As well as people who did not comply with curfew hours, or people who violated a home quarantine or isolation order, or held a social gathering.

If patrons of a business were caught without a mask, the individuals and business would both receive a fine.

Eighteen people were arrested by police on Sunday breaching curfew and health restrictions, The Fiji Times reported.

Fiji Police Fines have been introduced to catch Covid-19 restriction rule breakers and act as a deterrent for people. (File photo)

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu​ was reported saying they urged “all Fijians to comply as it will assist ongoing containment efforts”.

Despite the range of restrictions in place across Fiji, a lockdown is out of the question. Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama​ said last week that the country would not go into a lockdown because it would be too harmful for the economy.

Fiji's Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr James Fong​ added to this by saying how public compliance required “a level of resourcing that we found difficult to sustain,” The Fiji Times reported.

Aileen Torres-Bennett/AP Albert Park, a popular spot for rugby, is closed during the Covid-19 pandemic in Suva, Fiji, in June amid the growing outbreak. (File photo)

Last week, Bainimarama announced that all civil servants and private sector employers and employees would be required to have a Covid-19 vaccination if they hoped to continue working.

Civil servants who had not received their first dose of the vaccine were required to go on leave from Monday July 12, he said during a live video on Facebook.

Fiji Government Dr James Fong and Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Those employees could not return to work unless they had at least received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They must have that first dose by August 15, 2021, and they must be fully vaccinated by November 1.

Video courtesy of RNZ.