Obituary: Lord Ma'afu, deputy prime minister of Tonga, a chief who truly loved his people

Lord Ma'afu was serving as deputy prime minister of Tonga when he came to New Zealand for medical treatment.

Lord Ma’afu: soldier and politician; b July 1, 1955; d December 12, 2021

Kuo pulonga ‘ae ‘Api ko Ongokie pea pōpō’uli moe Uesitē. Pea kuo ‘ai tauanga’a ‘ae Hufangalupe moe Taulanga Waitematā he kuo tali ‘e Ma’afu Tukui’aulahi ‘ae ui mā’oni’oni ‘ae ‘Eiki.

A solemn darkness covers the chiefly residence called Two Fine Mats​ and Westward​. The people from the shelter of doves adorn themselves in black and coarse mats, for Lord Ma’afu has answered God’s call and lies in state on the foreign shores of the Waitematā Harbour.

Sosaia Lausi’i was born in the Kingdom of Tonga. He was the son of the Noble of Vaini and Tokomololo, Lord Ma’afu Tukui’aulahi Tevita ‘Unga Tangitau and Hon Peti Ma’afu, nee Green. He was trained as a professional soldier, serving for more than 20 years and rising to the rank of colonel. He later became the minister responsible for His Majesty’s Armed Forces after serving as private secretary to the late King Taufa'ahau Tupou IV from 2001 to 2006.

Lord Ma’afu will be remembered lovingly as koe ‘Eiki ne ‘ofa mo’oni ‘i hono kakai, or the people’s chief who truly loved his people. He was a humble man, despite his chiefly rank and status as ‘Ulu ‘oe Ha’a Havea Lahi, or head of the powerful Havea clan of Tongatapu.

Many will remember him for his absolute loyalty to the king and love for his people. He served both without compromise. A unique and difficult ability if one understands Tonga, but a skill honed through years of loyal and dedicated service to both.

Ma’afu was fearless. When everyone of his peers went one way, he was not afraid to stand his ground: a testament to one of his monikers, Tukui’aulahi, which means “placed in the strongest current”. One of the traditional roles of Ma’afu in ancient times was to guard the tributes going from the West through the centre of Tongatapu to the Tu’i Tonga in Mu’a via the narrowest point on Tongatapu, located in Vaini.

As chief and hereditary noble of a large estate, he was no stranger to dispute and controversy between parties over land. His astute judgment and sense of duty meant that he was often tasked by successive governments with the important role of minister of lands and natural resources. Meeting him in his office went one of two ways. He would tell you in no uncertain terms what you needed to hear with either a smile or a frown. Depending on which you received made the gun fixed to the wall behind his desk look either ornamental or foreboding!

Many will recall fond memories of Lord Ma’afu and his character. He had a wicked sense of humour, and woe betide the poor wretch who crossed him, because he had just as wicked a temper.

He was not perfect, as he was a “man’s man” and one thing was for sure, he put his shoulders behind his words. Stories abound of his famous disdain for long sermons, and he would often look impatiently at his watch and signal the talking chief with a stare, to keep the speeches and proceedings short. He would refuse to be made a fuss of unduly, preferring to make things easier for his people at special events.

Countless stories have been shared of his humble and kind nature. He drove the same beaten-up red pickup truck for years. He never took undue liberties with his position, and always had time for a few beers with the local lads in the village and about town.

He would make impromptu appearances at the village kava clubs and, when they started making a fuss, he would crack a joke, and everyone would laugh and immediately relax. Such was the character of the man.

Lord Ma’afu came to Aotearoa as deputy prime minister of Tonga for health treatment with little fanfare, as was his way. Many of his people had no idea he was here, and many were equally shocked to hear of his passing away in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, at Auckland Hospital. Usually, when a great chief from our homelands arrives here, there is a major fono or gathering called of all peoples of his villages to celebrate and greet him. Instead, he preferred to stay incognito so as not to burden his people.

That was the way of this great man. Despite the many thousands of people from Vaini and Tokomolo who now call Aotearoa home, many now mourn the loss of this most beloved chief who many will now never again meet in the flesh, but now only in sweet memory.

Rest in peace, my dearly honoured chief, know that you and your late wife HRH Princess Lavinia Mata o Taone Ma’afu have raised a wonderful heir in Tevita ‘Ungatangitau Ma’afu. We your Kau Kafa are in his service for life, as bound by the covenant and oath we took on our investiture as your Kau Matāpule and serving heralds.

Mālo e fai fatongia lelei pea mo’oni e tala ‘oku pehe - na’ake ala ‘i Kolonga pea ala ‘i Sia … We thank you, Lord Ma’afu, for your leadership through service, and that old Tongan proverb is so apt to describe your character, for you were indeed adept on the mound amongst the kings and chiefs but also adept in the trenches with us the common folk.

Toka ā e Feitu’una ‘ihe to’ukupu mafimafi ‘ae ‘Otua.

Tu’a ‘ofa atu

Pakilau ‘o Aotearoa

Kafa ‘o Ma’afu