'Looking out for our Pacific neighbours': How Kiwis can help disaster-hit Tonga

Kiwis are being encouraged to give generously to Tonga, with charities concerned about a lack of access to safe drinking water.

New Zealanders wanting to help tsunami-hit Tonga have been urged to donate cash and not “hard goods” due to the challenge of transporting supplies to the disaster-stricken islands.

The underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that were felt across the Pacific Ocean, covering parts of Tonga with ash and severing phone and internet communication.

The extent of the destruction was still unclear on Monday, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the dual disasters had caused “signifiant damage”.

On Sunday the Government announced an initial $500,000 would be available to provide assistance to Tonga, while on Monday evening an Air Force C130 Hercules was preparing to head to the stricken islands to drop essential supplies, hours after a P3 Orion surveillance aircraft left Auckland to survey the damage.

Quenelda​ Clegg, chairwoman of the Council for International Development humanitarian network,​ said during past disasters people had often wanted to help by sending supplies and other goods.

“That has a tendency to clog up the wharfs and slow down the process of the emergency response and getting those really important things in there.”

Tearfund chief executive Ian McInnes also encouraged Kiwis to donate cash over goods, saying it was really difficult for aid agencies to move or transport goods to disaster-stricken areas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Defence Minister Peeni Henare say a C-130 Hercules will be sent to Tonga today to drop supplies and provisions.

He said the aid and development organisation would be connecting with its local partners in Tonga in the coming days to co-ordinate a plan to support the most vulnerable.

“The main concerns for the Tongan community will be a lack of access to safe drinking water and the damages to crops,” McInnes said.

“Because much of Tonga is only metres above sea level, the tsunami would have flooded water points which communities depend on for water, making it undrinkable.”

@ConsulateKoT/Twitter Kiwis have been urged to donate cash rather than goods, due to the difficulties in transporting supplies to the stricken islands.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel has called on the city to show its support for the people of Tonga to repay their generosity in the wake of the earthquakes more than a decade ago.

Tonga raised $705,000 for the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Fund through a radio-thon.

“Now we have an opportunity to help them out in their time of need and I really hope that Christchurch residents will give generously,” Dalziel said.

“The best way to do that is by donating to the Red Cross through their website.”

Collection boxes have been set up at the city’s libraries for those who want to donate cash.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Tonga raised $705,000 for the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Fund through a radio-thon. Mayor Lianne Dalziel says it is time to return the favour.

Tearfund has also launched an online appeal.

“Communications are still down, so it’s difficult to know the true extent of the damage until we get an accurate report from the ground,” McInnes said.

“If Kiwis can respond financially, we’d be so grateful. It’s important we look out for our Pacific neighbours.”

Around 70,000 Tongans are living in New Zealand, with 70 per cent based in Auckland. Tongan community and church leaders gathered on Monday to set up Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee.

“We want to do something for our families on the ground (in Tonga). We are set up to assist Tonga families in New Zealand, get the identified goods from Tonga, and help our families,” said co-chairwoman Jenny Salesa.