The role of satellites in understanding the Tongan eruption

The eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai covered a huge area in ash and smoke, and caused tsunami waves to hit Tonga.

News from on the ground in Tonga following the eruption and tsunami on Saturday evening has been limited, but satellites have helped to fill in some of the blanks in a way that hasn’t been possible with large eruptions before.

Early on, weather satellites provided some key indications of the size of the event, including the shockwaves that spread out from it.

READ MORE:

* 'Looking out for our Pacific neighbours': How Kiwis can help disaster-hit Tonga

* Anxious wait for NZ’s Tongan community in wake of tsunami

* The most explosive eruption in 30 years, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai rewrites tsunami rules

* NZ Government makes $500,000 available for assistance in Tonga



NCIT/AP The image of the Tongan eruption taken by Japanese weather satellite Himawari-8.

Scientists have also been able to use information from satellites to estimate the global implications of the eruption.

Tonga Geological Services The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano on Friday, before the massive eruption.

Satellites have also shown the impact in the immediate area of the eruption.