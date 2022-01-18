Covid-19: Curfew in Kiribati after first commercial flight in almost two years brings in 40 cases - report

The Director-General of Health says some parts of the Covid-19 traffic light system could need to be strengthened or adjusted if there's an Omicron outbreak in the community.

The first commercial flight into Kiribati in almost two years has reportedly brought 40 Covid-19 cases into the Pacific island nation which before now had been virtually untouched by the virus.

On Tuesday evening (NZT) an independent online news outlet The Kiribati Newsroom published a post on Facebook saying the state-run Radio Kiribati broadcaster had earlier reported that a curfew order would be effective for the country of 119,000 people from 10pm Tuesday Kiribati time.

That comes after 40 passengers reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 from the first flight into the country since it opened its international borders on January 10. The border had been shut since late March 2020.

Kiribati had previously recorded only two Covid-19 cases from a returning ship in May 2021, both of whom recovered while the ship was quarantined.

The Kiribati Newsroom also reported on Tuesday that a security worker at a quarantine centre in Bikenibeu, a settlement in Kiribati, tested positive for Covid-19. There was local speculation he had been in contact with his family and the public, the online publication reported.

Kiribati residents were reportedly sharing images online of police staff making public announcements in the village the security worker purportedly resided in, declaring the area “a ‘no-to-go’ zone”, The Kiribati Newsroom reported.

Residents of Kiribati were reportedly frustrated at the slow communication from the Kiribati government on the matter, as well as the decision to open the border when Fiji was battling a third wave of Covid-19.

Detail of the curfew would be broadcast on Radio Kiribati to residents of the republic on Tuesday evening, The Kiribati Newsroom reported.

A separate Facebook post from state-run broadcaster Radio Kiribati published on Monday said there were “unofficial reports” of 40 Covid-19 cases being detected at Kiribati’s border after the arrival of the first flight into the country from Fiji last week. The radio station said the flight was chartered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Fifty-four passengers arrived in Kiribati on the Fiji Airways flight, the broadcaster wrote online. Fifty of those people were being kept in a quarantine centre in Bikenibeu, while the remaining four were being kept at a lodge in Antenon, it said.

Last week RNZ reported that in reopening its international border on January 10, Kiribati would direct all arrivals through South Tarawa, the capital and hub of Kiribati. Other international entry points remained closed.

Incoming passengers would be required to provide proof of vaccination, Covid-19 test results, and would be quarantined upon arrival, RNZ reported.

In September RNZ reported that the Kiribati government said it had enough vaccine doses to inoculate all eligible persons, but it was unknown how much of the population was fully vaccinated.

Kiribati is in the central Pacific Ocean. More than half the country’s population live on Tarawa atoll. The state comprises 32 atolls and one raised coral island, Banaba.

Kiribati is about 2000 kilometres away from Tonga, which was struck by a tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption on Saturday (NZT).

Stuff has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the High Commission for the Republic of Kiribati for comment.