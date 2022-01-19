Covid-19: Kiribati confirms 37 cases, makes mask-wearing mandatory

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

The Pacific Island republic of Kiribati is rolling out mandatory mask-wearing and banning social gatherings of more than 10 people after it confirmed 36 Covid-19 cases in quarantine, and a further case who has been active in the community.

The new conditions of public life are part of an alert level system the local government has introduced after the imported cases were confirmed, according to the Kiribati government department the Office of Te Beretitenti.

On Wednesday (New Zealand time) the department wrote online that medical staff involved in the handling of the 36 positive cases from the commercial flight, which arrived in the country from Fiji on January 14, were also in quarantine. The flight was chartered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Additional testing being carried out on frontline workers stationed outside the quarantine centre revealed that a security officer involved in the handling of the 36 cases had also tested positive for the virus.

Ross Setford Government buildings pictured from the air in Kiribati.

That worker and two of his close contacts had been quarantined, and their families have been kept isolated at home while authorities monitored them. A later Facebook post by the department confirmed the family of the worker who tested positive all tested negative for Covid-19, but they would remain in quarantine pending further tests.

Kiribati’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services was carrying out contact tracing for the infected worker and 19 other frontline staff who returned negative tests.

Thirty-six of the 54 passengers on the Fiji flight tested positive, but the government had taken precautions in managing them from the time they entered Kiribati’s quarantine on arrival, the department said. Kiribati was implementing public health measures under its alert level 2 tier in its Covid-19 alert level system.

UNICEF A child pictured on Kiribati. Kiribati has recorded 37 cases of Covid-19 after a commercial flight from Fiji.

The 36 passengers took three Covid-19 tests before leaving Fiji on January 2, 8 and 13 during their pre-departure quarantine period, which began on December 31. Any passenger who tested positive during this period was excluded from the flight.

Upon arrival in Tarawa, the capital and hub of Kiribati, the passengers were tested again and immediately escorted to a quarantine centre. All passengers were vaccinated prior to arrival, and were doing well as of Wednesday, the department said. They were being monitored by health staff.

The department said the health measures it was rolling out were “in line with our new normal”, and “for the protection of the public”. They would be effective for two weeks starting January 18.

They included: businesses and government agencies observing social distancing, no hand-shaking, compulsory face-mask use and regular hand-washing; a suspension on unvaccinated travellers between the outer islands and South Tarawa and Betio; mandatory mask-wearing in public in South Tarawa, Betio and Buota; and a curfew from 10pm to 5am each night where people must remain home.

ETHAN DONNELL Kiribati is in the central Pacific Ocean and is home to about 119,000 people.

Residents were expected to be home by 10pm except when in need of medical attention or police services. Social gatherings of more than 10 people had also been prohibited.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the New Zealand High Commission in Tarawa was monitoring the situation closely.

Kiribati opened its international borders on January 10. The border had been shut since late March 2020. Kiribati had previously recorded only two Covid-19 cases from a returning ship in May 2021, both of whom recovered while the ship was quarantined.

In September RNZ reported that the country of about 119,000 people had enough vaccines to inoculate all eligible people, however it was unknown how much of the population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.