Tonga aid appeals get under way, Kiwis asked to give generously

A New Zealand navy ship is ready to be deployed to Tonga if needed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Aid appeals are getting under way for tsunami-stricken Tonga and already Kiwis are proving generous in their goodwill, but warnings are being sounded about donating to unverified organisations.

The New Zealand Government has already given $1 million in assistance to the Pacific Island nation which was hit by a tsunami on Saturday following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano. Now, New Zealand’s Tongan community, businesses, and other community, charities and aid sector groups are preparing their own responses.

Aotearoa’s aid sector has been meeting daily as well as sharing information, chairwoman of the Council for International Development (CID) Humanitarian Network Quenelda Clegg said in a phone interview on Wednesday evening.

“What we’re struggling with is the communications are still patchy and limited. It’s hard to get an accurate image and picture of what’s happening on the ground,” she said.

CID is the national umbrella agency for New Zealand organisations working in international development and Clegg said those organisations would be working to fundraise as much cash support as possible from Kiwis.

Cash donations to verified organisations and international charities were critical, Clegg said. It was important Kiwis wanting to help donated in this manner rather than sending their own supplies, which would only clog up wharves and slow down aid efforts.

Kiwis, who were “famously generous people”, had been following news reports and were already beginning to support Tonga, Clegg said.

Meanwhile the New Zealand Red Cross appeal for Tonga, launched on Monday, had seen more than 1300 people donate by Wednesday evening, said spokeswoman Gabrielle Ryan in an emailed statement.

“Donations have come from across New Zealand and around the world. Corporates have been joining in, with our Disaster Response Alliance partners Countdown and The Warehouse supporting the appeal through checkout donations, and Vodafone have pledged to triple any donations to their Red Cross Givealittle Pacific tsunami appeal,” she said.

Other businesses both large and small were set to join the fundraising effort, she said.

People could donate through the Red Cross website, in a Red Cross shop, or visiting any Countdown, The Warehouse or ASB bank. “We’ll make sure the funds are used to help people in a targeted way – where there is the most need,” she said.

“Right now it’s clear there is a need for clean water, food and for those living along the coastlines – shelter. It appears at this early stage that assistance will be needed for many months ahead for both response and recovery.”

Kiwis who want to help Tonga should donate cash to an emergency appeal run by an experienced and trustworthy organisation working on the ground such as the CID network or Red Cross, according to advice published online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday.

Those organisations had clear systems and processes for assessing what was needed, and where possible, would source supplies from close to the affected area, which was the most efficient and cost-effective way of getting help to those who need it. This also supported the local economy.

The ministry understood the Tonga Government was considering setting up its own official relief fund.