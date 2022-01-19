Tonga tsunami: Aucklander born on Mango Island says 'paradise' has been destroyed

The last time Aucklander Mote Pahulu visited Mango was in 2010, when he took his three children to see the place he fondly calls “a little paradise". He shared this video slideshow of his time there.

A New Zealander born on Tonga’s Mango Island says he has lost a relative and his paradise home to the tsunami that crashed over the island group on Saturday.

Auckland resident Mote Pahulu, a community stalwart and Justice of the Peace, was born and raised on Mango Island.

He told Stuff the last time he visited Mango was 2010, when he took his three children to meet the place he fondly calls “a little paradise”.

NZDF/Supplied Mango Island: Catastrophic damage was observed with the entire village destroyed. Temporary tarpaulin shelters had been erected on the islandâs higher areas. Debris was observed throughout the village.

That paradise is covered in ash now, after a volcanic eruption triggered a devastating tsunami that wreaked havoc across Tonga on Saturday night.

“The island of Mango, where I came from, is absolutely destroyed,” he said. “There are no homes standing, everything has been washed away.”

With the undersea internet cable destroyed and telephone connections damaged, communications with Tonga have been sparse.

Pahulu said he managed to eke out a 30-second phone call over Facebook Messenger before the internet connection failed.

“We’re very anxious to hear from family in Tonga. We’ve had a little bit of news but not a hell of a lot.”

One bit of news was that his cousin’s wife, 65-year-old Teisa Kafoika, was killed during the tsunami.

The family believe she is the 65-year-old woman from Mango reported dead by the Tongan government this week, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Two of her sons are in New Zealand, and are absolutely devastated, Pahulu said.

“She was a neighbour to our house in Mango, and the wife of a great person of Mango called Sulaki. They are a very outstanding couple on Mango, they help out a lot.

“It’s very sad that she’s gone. We are hoping and are very anxious for the communication systems to be up and running, so we can talk.”

NZDF/Supplied This image was taken during a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion reconnaissance flight on Monday 17 January over Tonga to assist in an initial impact assessment of Saturday’s eruption.

He believes some 30 people, mainly adults and some elderly, live on Mango in around a dozen homes. His own brother recently finished building a house on Mango, and like the others it is completely gone now.

Pahulu’s brother passed away a few weeks ago, and most of the Mango residents would have travelled off Mango to Tongatapu over Christmas and the New Year period for the funeral, Pahulu said, when he managed to catch up with most of them on the phone.

“Some of them went back to Mango after the funeral… If they had known they would have stayed on the main island a little bit longer,” he sighed.

The residents have all been taken to Namuka to wait out the recovery, alongside residents of Fonoifua, another small island nearby.

Pahulu remembers his childhood home as a “little paradise”.

“I remember, growing up, they were all little thatch houses, but most families now have built much, much better houses. They recently built a beautiful church close by the beach, and a lot of new houses.

UNOSAT/SUPPLIED Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

“It would only take out a couple of hours to walk right around the little island, it’s all sandy beaches and hanging palm trees, a beautiful lagoon. I can imagine those beauties are all wiped out.”

With no supermarket to speak of on the island, the families were self-sufficient farmers and fishers, Pahulu said. Sometimes families would sell fish they caught to the main islands to earn cash, but mostly lived off the land.

“Very healthy eating, when you’re out there, so far away from the main islands. No freezers, no supermarkets where you buy all this sugary stuff. I love it,” he said fondly.