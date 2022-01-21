New Zealand donates extra $2m to Tonga in wake of volcanic eruption

Commander of Joint Forces Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour outlines the New Zealand Defense Force's plan to help Tonga and reveals an NZDF plane has landed.

New Zealand is giving an additional $2 million in humanitarian funding to Tonga as the Pacific Island nation recovers from a volcanic eruption and tsunami last weekend.

This brings Aotearoa’s contribution to date to $3 million.

“This support will enable more crucial supplies, such as drinking water, food supplies, as well as engineering equipment and tools to clear debris, to be sent to Tonga in the coming days and weeks,” Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement on Friday.

Mahuta said $1.5m of the addition $2m would go towards deploying more relief supplies on upcoming C-130 relief flights, as well as water generation capability and clean-up equipment.

CPL Vanessa Parker/NZDF via AP Volcanic ash covers rooftops and vegetation in an area of Tonga on January 17.

That money would also fund relief activity by local authorities and humanitarian organisations, and other requests from the Tongan government as required.

The remaining $500,000 would go towards a New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership round for New Zealand charities working with local partners to support recovery efforts.

Mahuta spoke to Tongan Foreign Minister Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu on Friday to discuss relief efforts and how the countries could work together.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, pictured, and Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced the extra $2m in humanitarian aid on Friday afternoon.

“We discussed the significant challenges Tonga has in looking after its people as it cleans up after this disaster. I have assured her that we stand by to offer more assistance,” Mahuta said.

Meanwhile, Tonga’s most well-known Olympic flag-bearer has raised almost $600,000 in aid funding.

Pita Taufatofua, who led the Tonga delegation during the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, had raised $591,000 (AUD) out of his $1m goal for his home country by Friday afternoon.

The Tongan taekwondo practitioner, canoeist and skier wrote online that he was in training camp in Australia but was mobilising “all the assistance I can” to send to Tonga.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Olympic flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua has raised hundreds of thousands for Tonga.

“In the coming days, weeks we will need your help. Initial priority for the funds will go towards those most in need, infrastructure and damage to schools, hospitals,” he said on a GoFundMe page set up to support Tonga.

Taufatofua said his father was the governor of the Ha’apai group.

On Friday he wrote an update on the GoFundMe page, saying he had contact one of the two big bakeries on Ha’apai and offered to use a portion of the money raised to help cover costs for bread in Ha’apai until more help arrived. This included funds for sugar and flour.

“This is just the start and while our focus is on medium to longer term projects to help rebuild we are trying to fill gaps. ... Bread may seem trivial for some but in Tonga, bread and tea is a staple for breakfast and in the evenings and brings both a full belly and wide smile.”

NZDF HMNZS Wellington departed Devonport Naval Base in Auckland to head to Tonga on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pledged $25,000 from Auckland’s Mayoral Fund for the Pacific to support disaster recovery efforts.

And a Red Cross New Zealand spokeswoman said total donations received would be available on Wednesday morning. Previously the Red Cross–which has open an official Pacific Tsunami Appeal–said people across the country and world were donating, including corporate businesses like Countdown, The Warehouse and Vodafone.