Tonga tsunami: Tongan in NZ lost for words over destroyed home, donated funds

The eruption and tsunami completely destroyed Ha'atafu Beach Resort, on the northwest of Tongatapu.

A Tongan living in Auckland is still lost for words after his family home and business were destroyed by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Alan Burling​ said he and his family were grateful everyone at Ha’atafu​ Beach Resort managed to escape with their lives, with some climbing trees to get away from the tsunami waves.

But the resort is unrecognisable after being completely flattened, and whether it can be rebuilt is still unclear, he said.

The volcanic eruption and tsunami completely destroyed Ha'atafu Beach Resort.

Burling’s parents started the resort on Tongatapu, northwest of Nuku'alofa, in 1979, and it is now run by his sister and her husband, Moana and Hola Paea​.

When the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted at about 5.30pm on Saturday, the first waves of the tsunami hit the resort before the eruption was even heard, he said.

Waves struck the Pacific Island kingdom after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted.

“The report from my sister was that the first wave hit about five minutes before the big eruption [was heard] ... All of a sudden they just saw these waves rushing through the resort.”

The Paeas worked quickly to evacuate staff and guests, including members of the Australian High Commission, who captured a video of the waves bursting through fences as they escaped.

But by the time the resort was emptied, they had no time to drive away themselves, and had to run into the bush with their children, climbing trees to escape the tsunami.

After the first wave subsided, they were picked up by friends, and are now sheltering in the friends’ inland home.

Burling said while everything had since settled down, the Paeas were still processing what had happened and were concerned for their 15 to 20 staff, with some working at the resort for up to 30 years.

“In Tonga, it’s really hard to get any good-paying jobs, and part of what Moana does, and my dad established, is getting really good workers and paying them well.”

Nothing at Ha'atafu Beach Resort appears salvageable after the devastating tsunami waves tore through.

Burling said he and his family in New Zealand and Australia were still lost for words, especially after seeing images of the resort’s damage.

“It’s a place that we all grew up in, it’s so close to our hearts. The fact that they’ve lost everything – all the memorabilia and photo albums, things that are very hard to replace – everything is gone.”

While he wanted to rush over to Tonga, Burling decided instead to do what he could from New Zealand, including starting a Go fund Me page.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $100,000, which he said was overwhelming and humbling.

“The amount of support that we’ve received so far has more than exceeded our expectations. It speaks some volume into the family environment, and the quality of hospitality that my family has been able to provide over the years.”

The money will be given to the Paeas, and could be used to either rebuild the resort or support staff, he said.

Burling and his Kiwi family members have also organised an emergency supply package of clothes, water and food, to be sent on Monday.

Meanwhile, West Auckland transportation company Peni Freight Services is running a special shipment to Tonga, with drums of supplies costing $50 to send.

Company spokesperson Nipa Valentine said the company would cover the rest of the costs as a way of giving back to the communities of Tāmaki Makaurau and Tonga during this “incredibly tough time”.