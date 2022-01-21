Samoa prepares to fly former prime minister to New Zealand for medical care

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister of Samoa, has been unwell this week.

Preparations are being made for Samoa’s former prime minister to be flown to New Zealand for urgent medical care.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was Samoa’s prime minister for more than two decades, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the national hospital in Apia on January 13 and has since been released home.

However, he missed four sessions of Parliament, which resumed on January 18. The Samoa Observer reports that the Speaker of the House offered a prayer for his health and recovery in Parliament.

READ MORE:

* Tuilaepa admits defeat after Head of State's declaration

* Jacinda Ardern congratulates new Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa

* Samoa election 2021: Knife-edge vote count leaves independent candidate as kingmaker



According to the Samoa Observer, Minister of Health Valasi Tafito Selesele visited Malielegaoi in hospital.

There, he asked the Ministry of Health Director-General to prepare the necessary paperwork to get the veteran politician overseas for care.

“That’s what I said to the CEO, to prepare everything because of the reports from the doctors which suggested that he [Tuilaepa] needs to have his usual check-up overseas and lots of rest,” he said.

It is not clear whether Malieleagoi, 76, will accept the offer to fly to New Zealand for care.

“But he needs to be mindful of his health and his age – he needs the proper care and a lot of rest, so he can continue his service to the country,” Selesele said.

“He is a very important person, therefore, he needs to look after his health.

“He can go and then come back when he is fully recovered and in good health and then continue to attend parliament sessions.”

In order to get into New Zealand, Malielegaoi will need an exemption from New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

On Friday, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which is responsible for MIQ, declined to answer whether Malielegaoi had applied for a medical exemption.

TE AO Samoa's Prime Minister-Elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa won the election. TV host Moana Maniapoto speaks with her about the constitutional crisis Samoa is now in. (First published June 1, 2021)

Malielegaoi is the leader of the Human Rights Protection Party, and was Samoa’s Prime Minister from 1998 until 2021.

In the country’s most recent elections in April 2021, his party lost its long-held majority to a new party – Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party – headed up by his former Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

The election opened up a constitutional crisis that was only resolved in August, allowing the new leaders of Parliament to take their seats and begin the business of governing.