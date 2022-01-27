'It's the Tongan way': Communities rally to rebuild lives, homes, after volcano eruption

Amid a grey landscape of flattened vegetation, a traumatised community gathers around the body of their own, as ash rains down from the sky.

The soft moans of grief were captured by a resident’s phone as 62 people looked on, wet and muddy after fleeing the wrath of a volcanic eruption taking place just 75 kilometres from their small community on Mango.

“Ofa atu,” one lady cries out in grief. “I love you. I hope your spirit is going to a better place. Why are you going too early?”

They had sheltered together, huddled under or on pandanus mats as the toxic rain fell, while their children hid inside a tent.

Three people have been confirmed dead after Tonga was hit by a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15.

As the sky closed in and darkness blanketed the island, they heard the sound of the ferocious waves crunch their houses and began calling fearfully for the one resident missing among them.

Supplied Mango islanders wait for the skies to turn black before the tsunami ravages their homes.

Telai Tutuila, 65, hadn’t been among the 14 families who left their coastal homes, but still they called, in hope of a miracle.

As day broke, the tight-knit Christian farming and fishing community could only offer thanks to God for their survival, as they surveyed the scenes of destruction.

Where once a postcard island settlement faced the shore, rocks and muddy foliage lay strewn alongside the remnants of their dwellings.

No houses were left standing.

A search party including Tutuila’s son and brother found his lifeless body and found the church’s fishing boat with an emergency beacon the Minister would soon activate.

With the cemetery in ruins, Tutuila’s body was carried up the same hill the villagers had sought refuge on.

They prayed, before leaving him behind on the island they called home, with a small wooden cross and a brightly coloured pink and yellow blanket that glowed in the returning sun.

A Tongan flag stood bent but resilient at the head of his grave, smudged by ash.

It was in many ways symbolic of the people themselves.

For days, they lived on wild pork and coconuts before they were evacuated to severely damaged Nomuka - a larger island with 500 residents just 12 kilometres away.

But within a week food and water shortages meant they would be evacuated to Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island.

Supplied Telai Tutuila’s final resting spot on Mango Island.

They arrived Saturday night, tired and dirty and were taken to the Free Wesleyan Church Hall in Longolongo.

As dusk fell Tongans near the church hall put down their brooms and stopped their own clean-up to pack clothing, toys and any other items they thought the evacuees would need.

Anaseini Heimuli was one of those parishioners.

Working on the outskirts of capital city Nuku’alofa, in the laboratory at Vaiola Hospital when the eruption occurred, she worried an earthquake might be about to collapse the hospital.

Once outside, the eruption cloud told Hemiuli she immediately needed to head inland.

She arrived back to the family home in Kolomotu’a along with seven other family members and 12 children where they prayed not to be afraid of the future.

Far enough away to escape seawater damage, Hemiuli’s days since the eruption had largely been a repetitive exercise to rid the roof and front yard of ash.

Closed windows and no air conditioning haven’t helped the situation but she along with her neighbours cheerfully don their masks and help each clear the ever-present ash.

It’s the Tongan way, they say as they send bales of goods to those displaced from the outer islands, and offer whatever assistance they will need to rebuild their lives, including their homes.

Back at the Free Wesleyan Church Hall, stoic Mango Islanders use water from the church’s large tank to wash themselves and don clean clothes.

By Tuesday, Matangi Online newspaper editor Mary Fonua watches on as they conduct a service of thanks.

Supplied Mango islanders wait out the eruption.

She notices the children still look exhausted and some fall asleep as the service progresses while the men of the island touch their skin often.

Fonua suspects they have suffered burns from their proximity to the dense acid air of the eruption.

But it’s the serenity and poise of 81-year-old Kalisi Levani that remains in her mind, long after she headed back to the office.

Levani calmly tells her story of survival and seems in good spirits, despite losing everything to the disaster.

For Fonua, the week has been hectic and poor communications have made her job as a journalist impossible.

As Tongans globally devour any news they can get, Fonua and her team of three reporters, including her husband, have had almost no ability to upload photos and stories.

She’s tired. As soon as disaster struck, Fonua worked for 24 hours to tell the world what had happened – but it came at a cost.

In two days she shed 2 kilograms and had little time to clean up her own home or the office of the newspaper after it had been flooded.

Supplied Nomuka Island in Tonga after the tsunami.

Up at 4am and barely in bed before midnight every day, she has been committed to telling the story on the ground, but now she’s had to slow down.

The thick ash inflamed her skin and has only just begun to thin in recent days.

As they covered the stories of loss and damage, the reporters had to wash their faces every hour while in the field and as soon as they got back to the office bathroom.

And some stories have been harrowing, with Fonua relaying meeting a family who had just returned to their home by the beach at Sopu to find it partially collapsed.

Rocks and debris was scattered everywhere, leading the proud woman who guided her to apologise for the mess.

The two bedrooms that housed the 12 family members was sodden and the entire house un-liveable. She says while there may not be a huge population in Tonga, the scale of damage is huge.

“It’s hugely traumatic.”

Along the coastline from the capital city, tents have been erected in front of badly damaged homes and families revert to an old way of life – cooking on an open fire and bathing in the same sea that took everything they owned.

Kilo Folau This image made from video provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged boat on the Tongan island of Atata, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, the day after tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption near Tonga. (Kilo Folau/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)

They receive aid parcels, but it’s the help of their neighbours, family and the wider community that allows them to survive. Many will head to the nearest relative’s house for a meal or a shower and everyone’s door is open.

It’s the same community action that has seen an airport and streets cleared by hundreds of volunteers.

Not far away Stan Ahio spends all the hours he can trying to patch up connection to the internet.

Speaking to Stuff proves challenging, as the crackling line drops in and out, much as it’s doing with the few critical businesses authorised to use limited satellite connections, until the undersea fibre-optic cable which connects the Pacific nation to the outside world is repaired.

With only 5 per cent of pre-eruption capacity, the pressure is on to try to boost the service and leads to Ahio not seeing his family until midnight most days.

Now Tonga/Supplied Tongan locals work to clear the local airport in Ha'apai. The humanitarian effort took four days to clear the ash, allowing New Zealand and Australian Defence Forces to land.

The senior Telecom Engineer at the Department of Communications has little time to think about how lucky he was to escape the Tsunami.

Hours before the waves hit, Ahio and his family were checking out from Heilala Lodge in Kanokupolu Village. Later he would hear that the entire lodge had been wiped out.

In total, eight resorts would perish, with the long term effects of their loss in the face of a devastated tourism industry post Covid-19 thought to be irreversible, according to Fenua.

But as islanders clear the ash, only to have it settle again, they look only to the day they are living in, wait for rain and silently give thanks that they have lived.