Covid-19: Samoa reports 11 new cases, bringing total to 26

Samoa reported 11 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the island’s total number of positive infections to 26.

The Samoa Ministry of Health said all were managed and controlled in quarantine.

“Currently there is no evidence of a community transmission,” the ministry said in a statement.

Early test results returned positive for five individuals who were frontline workers monitoring the isolation unit in the Apia suburb of Moto’otua.

Six more positive cases which were confirmed late Monday night and early Tuesday morning were passengers who arrived on a flight from Brisbane on Wednesday last week.

Samoa went into lockdown for 48 hours from 6pm on Saturday after 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were detected at the border from the Australian charter flight.

Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa made the announcement on Saturday morning following an emergency cabinet meeting, the Samoa Observer reported.

via Facebook/Supplied National Emergency Operations Centre in Samoa reporting 11 cases of Covid-19 in quarantine.

“Samoa, our Government's prayer is for the peace of our country and may we depend on God as we go through challenging times.

“We ask for the country's support,” Mata’afa said.

Samoa’s lockdown meant only government essential services will operate and public transport, schools, all restaurants and churches will close.

The lockdown ended 6pm Monday.

Last Thursday, 10 people had tested positive from the flight – four men and six women – the youngest being an 11-month-old, and the eldest a 63-year-old.

Nine people were identified as close contacts then and were put in isolation at the hospital.