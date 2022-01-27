Covid-19: Both Omicron and Delta variants confirmed at Samoa border

The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa hosted a mobile vaccine clinic for the Pasifika community in the city. (First published September 5, 2021)

Samoa has confirmed that of the 27 cases of Covid-19 in quarantine, there are cases of both Omicron and Delta variants of the virus.

The country first recorded a large group of travellers in managed quarantine had Covid-19 on January 20. Barely a week later that number has nearly tripled.

So far seven test results have been analysed in New Zealand. They show six of the cases have Omicron and one has Delta, an official statement on January 27 from the government said.

Also on January 27, one new person tested positive for Covid-19. Like the first 10 cases, he was traveller on a flight from Brisbane, Australia.

Samoa is now in a ‘level 3 lockdown,’ until 6pm on January 28. The lockdown has been extended several times since first being enacted on January 22, with expectations it may go on for longer still.

Locals are under strict curfew, and essential stores are open for limited hours to allow people to get supplies.

NEOC SAMOA A normally busy Apia town centre is deserted amidst the lockdown.

People are also urged to avoid the hospital unless seriously ill.