Covid-19 in Tonga: New community case detected as lockdown extended

Tongan families in Auckland gather at Mt Smart Stadium to donate non-perishable goods for people affected by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

There has been a new case of Covid-19 detected in Tonga on Friday, with its government extending the nationwide lockdown to another 48 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in Tonga to five, with an earlier case already recovered.

The youngest active case was a 3-year-old child.

Kofeola Marian Kupu/Stuff Tongans queued for supplies before the kingdom went into lockdown on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Friday, Tonga’s health authorities extended the lockdown for another 48 hours, with shops, banks and gas stations allowed to open from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.

Tonga, still reeling from the catastrophic effects of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15, recorded its first Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after more than two years without the virus.

Skysat/Planet.com In this photo from January 7 before the big eruption, clouds of steam rise from Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai as heat from the volcano vapourises a small crater lake.

According to local news outlet Matangi Tonga, it still wasn’t clear what variant the virus was.

Tonga’s Ministry of Health chief executive Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said regardless, it was essential for people to get vaccinated.

“No country can stop the invasion of the Covid-19,” ‘Akau’ola said.

“What we are pleased about here, is that when it arrived, we have been well into our inoculation service.”

As of Thursday, 2889 eligible Tongans had yet to be vaccinated, out of a total eligible population of 76,911.

Tonga’s health minister Dr Saia Piukala earlier said that Tongans should learn to live with Covid-19 in the community, as more cases were expected in the next few days.

Locations of interest in Tonga included a kindergarten, church, and three food and liquor outlets.