Covid-19 in Tonga: NZ takes island country off quarantine-free travel list

More pictures are also emerging revealing widespread damage from the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Tonga has been removed from the Ministry of Health’s quarantine-free travel list following a growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The outbreak has swelled to 139, after 75 new cases were identified in the past three days. It comes after a tsunami and volcanic eruption hammered the island nation.

Quarantine-free travel with the Kingdom began on November 8. Non-NZ citizens needed to be fully vaccinated.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera.

From Tuesday, February 15, travellers will need to take a RAT on days zero and five and are not required to isolate unless they test positive.

READ MORE:

* Psychological impact of Tonga tsunami becoming more apparent – local journalist

* Distribution of Hamilton aid for Tonga delayed by Covid outbreak

* Covid-19 in Tonga: Cases rise to 64, as Omicron confirmed as variant



Anyone arriving on February 22 and after will need to self-isolate for seven days on arrival and RAT test on days zero and five.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to continuing to support Tonga with its Covid-19 response, including through vaccine support.

Supplied/Stuff NZDF support to relief efforts in Tonga following the undersea eruption and tsunami last month.

“I also want to recognise the efforts of the Government of Tonga to keep its community safe at this time,” said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

In a press conference on Monday, Tongan Minister for Health Dr Saia Piukala said the youngest case in the outbreak was 5 months old and the oldest was 63, local news site Matangi Tonga reported.

Of the 139 cases, 133 were in Tongatapu and six were on Vava’u.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that Tonga had been removed from the Quarantine-free travel list following case growth.

Some new cases were at the Hu'atolitoli Prison – four guards and one prisoner – and some were frontline workers at Variola Hospital.

All the positive cases so far had been vaccinated, Piukala said.

“One positive case required oxygen due to being asthmatic and is fine,” he said. Others had mild symptoms like a fever, runny nose, and cough.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff The global community rallied to help Tonga after an undersea volcano erupted, causing a tsunami that destroyed homes across the country. (File photo)

Recovered cases were being released from quarantine.

“A person sick with the Delta variant can spread it to another one to three people, while a person sick with the Omicron variant can spread it to up to seven or eight people,” Piukala said.

Tonga’s Covid outbreak began after a devastating volcano eruption and tsunami in January.

Three people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

On February 14, the World Bank said the devastation has caused US$90.4 million in damages (NZ$136.4 million), with Tongatapu copping more than two thirds of the damage.

CPL Vanessa Parker/NZDF/AP In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga (Monday, Jan. 17, 2022).

It accounts for about 18.5 per cent of Tonga’s gross domestic product.

In the first comprehensive report on the aftermath of the tsunami, the World Bank found an estimated 85,000 people in Tonga were affected by the disaster, the with worst happening on Tongatapu, ‘Ea and the Ha’apai group, which are the island nation’s most populated islands.

Tongatapu alone has approximately US$69 million in damages (NZ$104 million).

The report found 600 structures in total, with around half being residential buildings, were damaged or destroyed, costing some US$43.7 million in damage.

It also found 85 per cent of agricultural households were affected in some way, costing an estimated US$20.9 million of damage in lost crops and damage to the shallow reef.

Damage to Roads, causeways, power supply, ports/marine and water supply infrastructure as well as the submarine cable is expected to cost US$20.9 million, and cleaning u the ash alone is expected to cost US$5 million.

The island nation went into a nationwide lockdown in early February after two port workers tested positive for the virus.

Vaccination rates are high in Tonga, but about 1344 people are still not vaccinated.

They represent some 1.2 per cent of the population of 105,697 people.

At a press conference on February 10, Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said five samples sent overseas confirmed the variant on the islands was Omicron.