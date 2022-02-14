Covid-19 in Tonga: Outbreak swells to 139 cases, including 5-month-old

More pictures are also emerging revealing widespread damage from the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Tonga’s Covid-19 outbreak has swelled to 139, after 75 new cases were identified in the past three days.

In a press conference on Monday, Minister for Health Dr Saia Piukala said the youngest case was 5 months old and the oldest was 63, local news site Matangi Tonga reported.

Of the 139 cases, 133 were in Tongatapu and six were on Vava’u.

Some new cases were at the Hu'atolitoli Prison – four guards and one prisoner – and some were frontline workers at Variola Hospital.

All the positive cases so far had been vaccinated, Piukala said.

“One positive case required oxygen due to being asthmatic and is fine,” he said. Others had mild symptoms like a fever, runny nose, and cough.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff The global community rallied to help Tonga after an undersea volcano erupted, causing a tsunami that destroyed homes across the country. (File photo)

Recovered cases were being released from quarantine.

“A person sick with the Delta variant can spread it to another one to three people, while a person sick with the Omicron variant can spread it to up to seven or eight people,” Piukala said.

Tonga’s Covid outbreak began after a devastating volcano eruption and tsunami in January.

Three people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

The island nation went into a nationwide lockdown in early February after two port workers tested positive for the virus.

Vaccination rates are high in Tonga, but about 1344 people are still not vaccinated.

They represent some 1.2 per cent of the population of 105,697 people.

At a press conference on February 10, Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said five samples sent overseas confirmed the variant on the islands was Omicron.