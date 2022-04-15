'The people of Tonga are tough': Tonga battling Covid outbreak three months after volcanic eruption

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera. (Video first published April 2022).

On January 15, 2022, the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted in the South Pacific creating an ash blanket and tsunami that destroyed hundreds of Tongan homes and left at least three people dead.

Three months later, the Kingdom of Tonga is fighting yet another onslaught on their livelihoods - a Covid-19 outbreak.

“The people of Tonga are tough,” said Sione Taumoefolau, secretary-general of the Tonga Red Cross.

“But they’ve had to face a once-in-a-lifetime triple disaster, making life very difficult and the relief and recovery operations even harder.”

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, about 30 kilometres south-east of Fonuafo'ou island, was one of the biggest in the world to be caught on satellite.

It generated waves that swept up to 15 metres above sea level and destroyed everything in its path on the western part of Tongatapu and nearby islands. It also generated air pressure waves that went around the world, and tsunamis that travelled around the Pacific basin.

CPL Robert Whitmore/AP Members of the Australian Defence Force and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade crisis response team do a damage assessment in Nuku'alofa, on Atata island in Tonga on February 4, 2022.

Dozens of families had to be evacuated and even villages kilometres away from the sea were blanketed by fine volcanic ash.

The World Bank puts the bill for overall damage from the eruption, tsunami and ashfall at $US90.4 million – equivalent to 18.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

This included direct damages to homes and non-residential buildings, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, fishing and ashfall clean-up, but did not include broader economic losses such as ongoing impacts on agriculture and tourism.

Tonga’s recovery has been severely hampered since the outbreak of Covid-19 in February and total cases have since topped 8500. Three island groups – Tongatapu, Vava’u and Ha’apais - are under strict lockdown measures until April 23.

Breakfast “We all thought that we were going to die,” Princess Frederica said.

Sainiana Vulagica Rokovucago, Asia Pacific partnerships and programmes manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said after the volcanic eruption, relief teams immediately started distributing hygiene kits and shelter kits to affected communities but had to temporarily pause operations due to Covid-19.

“That gave us time to regroup and go through training with our volunteers, and we have since continued with our support to the communities,” she said.

She believes IFRC will continue to provide support to the Tongan people for another two to three years.

Tonga Red Cross’ Taumoefolau said Covid measures have severely impacted their ability to distribute relief.

“Tonga Red Cross has been forced to pare back operations for several weeks, relying on skeleton staff and a core group of volunteers to do essential contactless distributions,” he said.

After a three-week delay, a group of 25 staff and volunteers was finally given permission by the Ministry of Health to travel by boat to islands in the Ha’apais to deliver food items, bottled water, family kits and washing kits, he said.

In an effort to observe contactless protocols, the relief teams left supplies on beaches for collection after departure.

Kofeola Marian Kupu/Stuff The volcanic eruption sent ash, steam and gas 20 kilometres into the air.

“More rain and bad weather during the cyclone season has also impacted our response to those affected,” he said.

Taumoefolau said the organisation had to balance the safety of their staff and health of the communities with the urgent need to deliver relief supplies.

“Red Cross volunteers on the islands are a crucial lifeline in this operation, keeping us informed of the humanitarian needs on the ground and allowing us to shuttle in much-needed supplies,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Tongan government handed over the first of 468 houses it had earmarked to be rebuilt or repaired in Tongatapu. Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku said the Government was awaiting lease confirmation for the owners of the rest of the houses before construction would begin.

According to an IFRC statement, the January disaster combined with lockdown measures restricting business activity, has severely impacted Tonga’s economy.

Wolfgramm/Unicef Semisi Fataua, 15, stands in front of his home on Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island, with damage caused by the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano eruption and tsunami.

“Disasters of this scale can overwhelm the resources of any nation,” said IFRC Pacific head of delegation Katie Greenwood.

“It has required a well-coordinated regional response, with Pacific neighbours, the international community and a generous Tongan diaspora, to support vital local relief efforts.

“This effort will extend well beyond the coming weeks and months, helping tsunami-devastated communities rebuild with safer homes and water supplies to be better prepared for future climate disasters.”