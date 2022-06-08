Superyacht linked to Russian oligarch sets sail from Fiji under US control

A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov has set sail from Fiji bearing a United States flag.

After nearly two months of legal and administrative wrangling between the US and the vessel’s registered owner, Millemarin Investments Limited, the US was given the green light by Fiji’s Supreme Court on Tuesday to take the Amadea out of the country.

Fijian Chief Justice Kamal Kumar rejected Millemarin’s petition for an interim stay granted by the Court of Appeal two weeks ago after a judge had ruled that the US could seize the luxurious vessel.

Kumar said the yacht had no interests in Fiji and the government resources being used to maintain the yacht could be better utilised elsewhere.

Fiji became wedged firmly between the US and Russia over the war in Ukraine which began on February 25. Several oligarchs have been included on sanctions lists by the US, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom and European Union states. The aim is to cut down funding for the military aggression – Kerimov was among the first to be targeted.

US DOJ US-bound: The Amadea heads out of Fiji with US law enforcement officers onboard.

Leaders around the world are calling for the seizure of more than US$300 billion of Russian central bank assets and handing the funds to Ukraine to help rebuild the country.

New Zealand and Australia have both been critical of the war, with Aotearoa imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and financial entities, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

When New Zealand imposed these sanctions last month, Mahuta said they were “designed to impose an economic and political cost, specifically targeting organisations that finance the continued invasion of Ukraine”.

In April, Russia “blacklisted” 130 New Zealand politicians and officials including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the governor-general, and military and spy chiefs in retaliation for the Government’s “unprecedented sanctions”.

The Amadea was detained by Fijian police on April 13. It arrived in Fiji on April 12. The vessel had left Manzanillo Port in Mexico on March 24, Marine Traffic, a maritime analytics service, showed.

The Office of Fiji’s Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the 106 metre-long NZ$467 million vessel was costing taxpayers there more than F$1m (NZ$730,000) a week to maintain.

The latest drama followed the Appeal Court ruling, on May 5, in favour of Millemarin’s application for a stay order which meant the vessel could not leave Fiji.

The US Justice Department claimed it had been stymied by a frenzied legal effort by Millemarin to contest the American seizure warrant, and a yacht crew that refused to sail for the US.

Facebook Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Millemarin’s lawyer, Faizal Hanif, had stalled the US’ efforts to seize the vessel Washington claimed is owned by Kerimov, a gold mining billionaire and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Hanif contested that Kerimov is owner of the Amadea. Registration records reportedly showed the yacht was registered to Millemarin in the Cayman Islands. But the Americans said the Millemarin is a front for Kerimov.

Hanif also told the court the Amadea’s owner was Eduard Khudaynatov, a Russian oil executive who was sanctioned by the European Union on June 4 but who has not been sanctioned by the US. Counsel for the ODPP, Jayneeta Prasad, argued the ownership of the vessel was not an issue, as it was subject to a US warrant and the ownership issue was for the American courts to decide.

Fiji's Supreme Court weighed in on Tuesday, clearing the US to take the yacht. The Amadea boasts a helipad, mosaic-tiled pool, lobster tank and a pizza oven nestled in a decor of "delicate marble and stones" and "precious woods and delicate silk fabrics", according to court documents.

The yacht was targeted by the Justice Department's Kleptocapture taskforce, a team devoted to seizing the luxury assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs as part of US efforts to punish Russia for its deadly war in Ukraine.

Legislation supported by President Joe Biden would allow the US to sell the Amadea and direct the proceeds towards the Ukraine war and recovery effort.

More than a dozen superyachts belonging to Russian billionaires have been seized by the US and its allies. In a joint statement last week, finance ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia urged the EU to create a way to fund the rebuilding of cities and towns in Ukraine with frozen Russian central bank assets.

The ministers said this would also hold Russia “accountable for its actions and pay for the damage caused”.