Kiwi traveller linked to latest Covid-19 community outbreak in Niue

Niue was one of a few countries to remain Covid-free throughout the pandemic.

Health officials in Nuie have linked a traveller from New Zealand to the Pacific nation’s current Covid-19 community outbreak.

Five cases within the past week include travellers from Aotearoa, who were given exemption from pre-departure test, through a fit to fly certificate.

Officials are now investigating why exemption was granted.

Two coronavirus cases were detected on August 26 in the community and, following contact tracing, a further three cases were identified that afternoon.

Niue’s Ministry of Health director general of social services and health Gaylene Tasmania said the five cases are classified as “under investigation” while the health team works urgently to find how Covid got into the country.

Currently the only travellers entering Nuie are from New Zealand, via weekly flights from Auckland.

Nuie has been in code yellow – meaning there is an imminent threat of coronavirus – since August 10. Before that, the nation had been in code red (immediate threat) since July 29.

After more than two years without the virus, Niue detected its first community case in July 2022, shortly after its borders reopened.

Tasmania said the recent five cases included travellers who were given exemption from pre-departure test, through a fit to fly certificate.

Government officials were now questioning why the exemption was given.

“This documentation exempted the traveller from a pre-departure test, and this in turn set off a series of events that exempted the traveller from in-country testing under current protocols for historical or previously infected persons,” Tasmania said.

She said a growing number of cases were from within households that were already isolating, and close contacts included students of Niue’s primary and secondary schools.

She said Niue’s Department of Health would continue to monitor the list of close contacts, continue contact tracing and conduct both PCR and RAT tests for people currently in isolation.

“We know we can contain further spread of Covid-19 in this current cluster if we continue contact tracing; testing every person and monitoring them in isolation.

“Niue’s Covid protocols have rigorous target management options for managing situations just like this.”

Tasmania said all students who were isolating as close contacts returned negative PCR test after day seven, and would be returning to school.

The advice from health officials was encouraging people to get tested, remain vigilant and follow Covid-19 health and safety measures to contain any further spread, she said.