US President Joe Biden to host first ever US-Pacific Island country summit

US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to step up diplomatic engagement with Pacific island nations.

US President Joe Biden will host the first ever US-Pacific Island country summit in Washington DC later this month.

The announcement comes amid rising worry over China's expanding presence in the region, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President Biden airing shared concerns about the situation, at the White House in June.

A statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre​ framed the summit as a move to demonstrate “deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries”, a relationship underpinned by shared history and values.

The summit would reflect a growing cooperation on key issues on the agenda for Pacific nations, such as climate change, environmental protection and economic recovery, the statement read. It will be held in the US capital between September 28 and 29.

PACIFIC COOPERATION BROADCASTING LIMITED Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers Aotearoa New Zealand's International Climate Finance Strategy, Tuia te Waka a Kiwa, from Nukua'lofa.

In July, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced new embassies for Kiribati, Tonga and Solomon Islands, as well as more than $900,000 in funding during an unprecedented address via video link at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Those moves were seen as another attempt to counter China’s increasing presence in the region.