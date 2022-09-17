Fiji PM Bainimarama reacts to son's domestic violence charges in Australia

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has said he is “disturbed” as his son is charged with a string of domestic violence and assault offences in Australia.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, faces 17 charges for alleged offences that happened between February and May, in 2022, in Sydney.

According to local media, charges include those of bodily harm, stalking, common assault and destroying or damaging property.

He was arrested in Queensland last week and extradited to New South Wales. Name suppression was denied by a judge, and he was on bail.

The Fiji PM, in a statement on Saturday, said his son was not a member of the Fijian government and his son’s case was not a political or diplomatic matter.

He said he and his wife, Mary, were deeply concerned and disturbed about the charges their son was facing.

“During my service as a prime minister, I have openly and routinely condemned violence perpetrated against women and children, and that commitment is unwavering,” he said.

He added it was not appropriate for him to comment on any matter before the Australian courts.

“My focus must be on my duty to secure a safer and more prosperous future for all Fijian families in the meantime.”

Meli Bainimarama will next appear in court in October.