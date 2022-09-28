'It's unfair': Solomon Islands defends China relations at UN assembly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden expressed concern over China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

The Solomon Islands is being subjected to unwarranted and misplaced criticisms, misinformation and intimidations that threaten the Pacific nation’s democracy and sovereignty, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said.

Addressing the United Nations on Monday, Sogavare said his government has been unfairly targeted since it formalised diplomatic relations with China in 2019.

Prior to that, Honiara had only recognised Taiwan since 1986. But this changed when Sogavare was elected PM in 2019. His first week in office, Sogavare suspended ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing.

Sogavare has been under intense pressure, at home and abroad – particularly from New Zealand, Australia and the United States – since signing a security pact with China in April.

READ MORE:

* Security pact: Why Solomon Islands chose China over Australia

* China security pact will not undermine peace says Solomon Islands' prime minister

* The old order of the Pacific has changed: China has a growing list of friends and ever greater influence

* Pawns of the Pacific: Region becoming increasingly caught up by US-China geopolitical struggle



The agreement with China allows Sogavare to call on Beijing at any time for policing and security assistance.

In June, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government declared he had signed off on a set of new trial outlines that allowed for China’s "armed forces operations" that were not war.

On September 9, the Solomon Islands parliament voted to postpone next year’s general election after Sogavare announced the government could not host both the vote and the Pacific Games in 2023.

“The Solomon Islands has been vilified in the media since formalising its relationship with China. This decision was reached through democratic processes by a democratically elected government,” he told the UN.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sogavare said the UN member states needed to respect his nation's sovereignty and democracy. “It’s unfair how we have been treated.”

He said the Solomons has adopted a “friends to all and enemies to none” foreign policy.

But Taiwan has called on Sogavare not to “become China's military bargaining chip and to assist China in expanding its military base in the Pacific”.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry official, Joanne Ou, told reporters in Taipei that they were concerned the deal "undermines the status quo and the supply lines of democratic allies, jeopardising regional peace and stability".

Taiwan was removed from the UN in 1971 after the global body voted to recognise China over Taipei. Human rights groups and Pacific leaders have since lobbied for the return of Taiwan.

Michael Miller/The Washington Post Children watch the sun set over a construction site where China is building a $50 million stadium for the Solomon Islands ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said it was regrettable that Taiwan continued to be kept out of the UN.

In his address to the UN, Natano said Tuvalu had benefited from its partnership with Taiwan.

He said Tuvalu supported the re-admission of Taiwan into the UN and its active participation in specialised agencies.

"We must not sideline Taiwan, a vibrant democracy that has made significant progress on all the sustainable development goals and is ready to contribute more in global efforts in achieving the SDGs,” Natano said.

Tuvalu, Palau, Nauru and the Marshall Islands all have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Kiribati recognised Taiwan between 2003 and 2019.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau announced in July that his government would no longer support the Pacific Islands Forum because it was not happy with the leadership at the regional group.

The opposition and political experts in the region have since accused Maamau of being influenced by China, which the president has denied.

The Kiribati opposition said it plans a vote of no-confidence against the government after moves to deport High Court judge David Lambourne from New Zealand, and suspend the Chief Justice and the Court of Appeal judges.

Opposition leader and former president Sir Ieremia Tabai criticised the government, saying it was trying to turn Kiribati into a “judicial tyranny”.

The UN General Assembly’s 77th session ends on Wednesday, with representatives from 193 nations including New Zealand attending the two-week conference.