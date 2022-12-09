Observers to resume deployment on Pacific fishing vessels

Tuna fishing is one of the bright spots for Pacific nation's economies, and it is come about through multinational cooperation.

Commercial fishing vessels in the Pacific will see independent observers returning to their decks as early as next month.

The decision was made at the world's largest tuna fisheries meeting in Vietnam last month.

Prior to Covid-19, the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, set up in 2004, boasted 100% observer coverage on board vessels in the region.

But it plunged to zero in 2020 after the programme was suspended due to the impacts of the pandemic, according to the WCPFC – also known as the Pacific Tuna Commission.

The 26-member commission constitutes resource-owning island states and foreign countries whose fleets fish the tuna-rich waters of the Pacific.

A study by the Australia-based fisheries consulting firm MRAG Asia Pacific, released in late 2021, credited effective surveillance and improved data reporting for its findings that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or IUU fishing – while still serious – was far less of a problem than in 2016.

There were estimated losses of more than US$600 million (NZ$939m) a year, the report stated.

Mike Bhana/Supplied Commercial fishing is having a major impact on fish stocks, and many ecosystems are in danger.

In April, New Zealand announced a $5m partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) during the Oceans Conference in Palau.

Increasing employment and economic benefits from the region’s offshore fisheries was the focus of the programme, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, told the forum.

Aupito said it was Aotearoa’s third phase of the programme with the FFA “to deliver improved economic outcomes for the Pacific for sustainable use of the region’s tuna fisheries”.

The redeployment was among several resolutions taken at the Vietnam conference including the adoption of a management procedure for skipjack tuna.

Delegates also agreed on new conservation measures for sharks and commitment to placing climate change at the forefront of future undertakings of the commission.

Bubba Cook from the World Wide Fund for Nature's Western and Central Pacific Tuna Programme said it was “important to have observers on board these vessels because they are the eyes and ears of our management and enforcement agencies".

Cook said the observers also “get us the information that ultimately contributes to good stock assessments, good science, and monitoring control and surveillance of the fleets at sea".

The observers will only return to purse seine vessels and not the long liners.

"Our longline observer coverage is always a difficult one, and that's why the commission is moving very quickly on electronic monitoring,” outgoing commission director Feleti Teo, from Tuvalu, said.

WWF Pacific World Wide Fund's Bubba Cook says the observers on board these vessels "are the eyes and ears of our management and enforcement agencies".

Cook said while it was important to get eyes back on the vessels, the observers needed to be redeployed safely.

"Safe redeployment means that they're fully vaccinated, that they're fully informed on what steps they can take to ensure their safety and security on board the vessel," he said.

“Ensuring that they have the appropriate equipment that's required by regulations such as the two-way satellite communicators and the personal locator beacons and associated safety equipment like life preservers."

Fourteen nations are working on an application to access a US$70m (NZ$110m) grant from the Green Climate Fund for fisheries adaptation.

The countries acknowledged the burden of growing Pacific populations on coastal fisheries and increasing access to tuna to fill the gap in fish supply.

They also sought to develop an advanced warning system, based on improved modelling, that would enable Pacific countries to better track the predicted redistribution of tuna eastwards as a result of climate change impacts.

FFA secretary-general Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen said the adoption of the management procedure for skipjack “allows us to have more certainty in this fishery, in setting out predetermined levels of fishing for the skipjack stock based on performance”.

Tupou-Roosen said it was the first time a management plan was set up for one of the four major tuna stocks – the other three being bigeye, yellowfin and southern albacore tuna.

Marshall Islands’ diplomat Rhea Moss-Christian replaced Teo, while Dr Josie Tamate from Niue is the new commission chair.