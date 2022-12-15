Australia defends security pact with Vanuatu amid China tensions

Australia has signed a security deal with Vanuatu as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

The agreement covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cybersecurity, defence, border security and maritime safety.

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong said Pacific governments are responsible for ensuring that their sovereign decisions improve security in the region.

“We're proud to be the Vanuatu principal security partner of choice," Wong told journalists in Port Vila on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Why the Solomon Islands risks becoming a bull's-eye of the Pacific

* A quiet militarisation of the Pacific region is under way

* The old order of the Pacific has changed: China has a growing list of friends and ever greater influence

* Pawns of the Pacific: Region becoming increasingly caught up by US-China geopolitical struggle



In March, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands, much to the concern of the United States and its allies, including New Zealand, that Beijing was building up its military presence in the Pacific.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also tried to get 10 island states agree to his proposals, from security to fisheries.

Wong said decisions about how Pacific countries wished to engage with Australia, “the level of co-operation they seek, and what they choose to prioritise, are all issues for each individual nation”.

ADF As part of the Pacific Maritime Security Program, Australia is upgrading wharf infrastructure in Vanuatu.

Wong also took part in a handover of a new police boat and wharf built to ensure the safe and secure berthing of the Guardian-class patrol boats.

Main wharf works have also been completed in Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Fiji and Kiribati.

Australia and its allies have been countering China's moves with their own Pacific island-hopping diplomatic missions.

From Vanuatu, Wong’s delegation moved to Palau on Wednesday, where the tiny Pacific nation has continued to defy pressure from Beijing to drop diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

But Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said economics should not be used to influence its policies.

"There's a lot of Chinese investment in Palau, they're the No.1 foreign investor now. This changes the political dynamic," he told reporters.

"There's been pressure on us to switch to China, and Palau has been strong and saying that we are enemies to none and friends to all and no one should tell us who our friends should be."

DFAT Australian MPs and their Vanuatu counterparts celebrate the new security deal signed in Port Vila on Tuesday.

Whipps Jr thanked Australia for increasing its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 43% by the end of 2030, but added that Palau wanted to see a 50% reduction.

During last month’s COP27 in Egypt, many Pacific nations said climate change was their biggest challenge and an existential threat because sea level rises and stronger storms had already threatened to swamp several low-lying islands.

From Palau, Wong’s delegation travelled to the Federated States of Micronesia on Thursday where she met President David Panuelo, who in May urged other Pacific nations to reject China’s proposal for a region-wide security pact.

In his letter to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members, Panuelo warned that any security agreement would hand China control of the region's ocean territory and communications infrastructure.

"We look after each other to make sure that forces from outside do not come and disrupt the peace and security of our region,” Panuelo said.

THOMAS MANCH/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern discusses her meeting with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Thailand. (First published November 11, 2022.)

During his meeting with the Australian MPs, which included Pacific Minister Pat Conroy and opposition counterpart Michael McCormack, Panuelo discussed co-operation on maritime security and addressing the climate crisis.

The visit to the Micronesian capital Palikir also coincided with the Pacific nation’s 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This was marked with sakau kava shells and traditional dancing at the Congress building.

There are 14 Pacific Island states that diplomatically recognise Taiwan and do not have relations with China.

In 2019, Solomons’ leader Manasseh Sogavare – hours after winning the general election – switched his country’s allegiance from Taiwan to China.