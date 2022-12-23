NZ, Australia stand ready to assist Fiji amid political turmoil

New Zealand and Australia are closely watching the "outcome of the constitutional process" in Fiji – nine days after the Pacific nation held its general election.

Fiji’s military was brought in on Thursday to assist the police after “growing concerns of racial tension”.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Friday “Aotearoa New Zealand is encouraging all parties to allow the constitutional process to play out”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was also ready to work with whoever formed the new government in Suva.

READ MORE:

* Fiji's opposition slams army call-up, senior police officer quits

* Fiji's not in a state of emergency, army chief says

* Army called in after contentious Fiji election

* Fiji's ruling party refuses to concede election, says Nanaia Mahuta 'jumped the gun'



Incumbent prime minister Frank Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party had failed to secure a majority 28 seats in the December 14 election, with the People’s Alliance Party – led by former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka – winning 21 seats.

The National Federation Party secured five seats and the Social Democratic Liberal Party or Sodelpa three seats.

A New Zealand Government spokesperson said the country had not acknowledged the new government in Fiji despite Mahuta congratulating the PAP, NFP and Sodelpa on "forming a coalition".

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Police checkpoints have been set up across the capital Suva.

Fiji First general secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who is also attorney-general, said Mahuta had "jumped the gun" with her tweet on Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate for the Minister of Foreign Affairs in New Zealand," Sayed-Khaiyum told a media conference. "Maybe her Pacific desk has not advised her of the legal parameters within this country.”

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji First had accepted the election result, but was refusing to concede defeat.

He said it was "contentious" whether kingmaker Sodelpa would support the PAP and NFP.

He also argued that Bainimarama remained prime minister until Fiji’s Parliament elected the new leader on January 2.

The New Zealand Government spokesperson said officials were keeping an eye on the events in Fiji.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is aware of coalition developments in Fiji, and we continue to watch the outcome of the constitutional process closely," a spokesperson said.

"We look forward to working with Fiji’s next government to continue to strengthen our warm friendship."

Mark Baker/AP New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese say their governments stand ready to support Fiji during the political turmoil.

The Government welcomed an interim statement from the Multinational Observer Group, which said they didn’t find any significant irregularities or issues in the Fiji election.

"The observers’ findings play an important role in ensuring the people of Fiji have confidence in the election outcome," the spokesperson said. "We trust that the democratic process will play out."

"New Zealand has been proud to contribute election observers, including four current and former MPs, to the group. This reflects New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to Fiji, and to democracy in the Pacific."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday, and hours after Mahuta's tweet, she had not sent any congratulations to any party in Fiji.

“It is not unusual for us to wait until the dust settles, until there is the real finality over different processes.

“My understanding is that there are a few extra things the system will continue to go through. Our role as New Zealand is simply to observe support Fiji as it comes through its election process.”

“Let's just allow the process to run its course. But we stand ready to support Fiji through its process should we need to be at any stage be called upon in the same way that we acted as observers through this electoral process.”

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fijians moving around Suva on December 22 as the country awaits the election of its new prime minister in parliament on January 2.

Australia has welcomed Fiji’s election results, with Albanese saying the process was orderly.

He said Canberra stood ready to work with whoever formed the new government.

“Fiji will remain an important partner of Australia and I look forward to working with the elected government of Fiji,” Albanese told journalists in Sydney.

On Tuesday, kingmaker Sodelpa executives voted the party would go into a coalition government with PAP and the NFP.

But parliament delayed its first sitting on Wednesday after outgoing Sodelpa secretary Lenaitasi Duru claimed “anomalies” during the vote.

This forced Sodelpa to hold another secret ballot on Friday. Official Lynda Tabuya posted on her social media page that Sodelpa had voted for a coalition with PAP and NFP, 13-12.

Fiji’s constitution requires that legislators elect the prime minister from the parliament floor if no single party has won more than 50% of the seats required.

If there is no clear winner after three rounds of secret ballots on January 2, 2023, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections.