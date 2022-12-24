Jacinda Ardern congratulates Fiji's incoming prime minister after tense election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is looking forward to working with Fiji’s new leader, after a contentious election in the island nation.

“I congratulate the new Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, on his election,” Ardern said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“New Zealand looks forward to working with the new government to further strengthen our very warm relationship. We strongly value Fiji as a close friend and partner as we progress our shared priorities for the region.”

The Fiji election ended with a hung parliament this week after the incumbent Fiji First Party, and rival Sitiveni Rabuka’s coalition with the National Federation Party finished with 26 seats each.

The Social Liberal Democratic Party (SODELPA) held the balance and on Tuesday opted to form the next government with Rabuka.

Ardern acknowledged former prime minister Frank Bainimarama’s “important legacy for Fiji” and his role as a regional leader supporting action on regional issues, such as climate change.

Ardern’s congratulations come after her Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta offered similar words on Wednesday, but was accused of jumping the gun by Fiji’s Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum who said the previous government was still in place at the time.

A final secret ballot in Parliament gave Rabuka’s government 28 votes to Bainimarama’s 27, ending the incumbent’s 16-year reign as Fiji’s leader.