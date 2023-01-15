Tonga anniversary: One year after eruption and tsunami, local nightmares continue

The finding comes amid a host of "surprising and unexpected" discoveries about the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai's January 15 eruption.

It’s been one year since a volcanic eruption and tsunami upended thousands of Tongans, and their lives are still far from normal.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano violently erupted on 15 January 2022, covering the island in ash and causing a 15-metre tsunami. It affected more than 80,000 people, some 28,000 of whom were children.

Even 12 months later, much of the damage hasn’t been cleared away or repaired, and hundreds of people are in temporary housing.

Save the Children travelled to Tonga in October to provide educational support, as well as help families get through the impacts of Covid-19, and has stayed in touch with them since then.

Children are still having nightmares about what happened to them last year, Tonga Country Lead Maa’imoa Mafile’o said.

Primary school student, 10-year-old Lose, said when the first signs of the tsunami started, she thought the rumbling was nearby construction work.

It wasn’t until the second noise that she and her family finally fled in their van.

“We did not take anything with us. We did not take any food or any other necessities,” she told Save the Children in July 2022.

Save the children/Supplied Lose is 10, and hasn’t forgotten how the tsunami affected her and her family.

Her grandfather Sunia Maloto ‘Unga’Unga said their village was unrecognisable by the time they returned. With their homes gone and possessions lost to the sea and ash, they had to rebuild from nothing.

“The saying is true, ‘everything that happens is not far from the will of God’,” Sunia said. “We are just thankful that no life was lost.”

Then before they had time to fully take stock, Covid-19 arrived, likely brought to the previously virus-free islands via overseas support after the tsunami.

“When Covid-19 came I felt stressed, and I stayed at home a lot,” Lose said.

“I was going to go outside, but my grandparents told me to stay inside before Covid-19 gets to me. And I did, I obeyed their instructions, so I stayed put.”

Save the Children/Supplied A classroom in Tonga after being engulfed by the tsunami.

The volcanic eruption is considered to be the biggest explosion ever recorded, and displaced some 10 cubic kilometres of sea floor, according to studies.

It generated the highest plumes of ash and water ever measured, and even reached the earth’s stratosphere. The volcano’s crater is now 700m deeper than it was before it erupted.

As well as immense damage on land, the eruption broke undersea communications cables, disconnecting Tonga from the rest of the world for at least five days before some electricity and phone services were restored.

It’s estimated to have cost Tonga $285 million in damages – approximately 36.4% of the country’s GDP.

Save the Children, with the help of government support from Tonga and Australia, travelled to Tonga to distribute classroom kits, school bags, and reprinted textbooks that were lost to the tsunami.

Without them, some children’s education and development would have been more severely interrupted.

“For anyone, let alone a child, the experience of losing your home, your belongings and fearing for your life can have significant negative impacts on your wellbeing and mental health, well into the future,” Mafile’o said.

“For children, going to school and being surrounded by friends can help them cope with the impacts of experiencing a disaster, but the first cases of Covid-19 arrived just weeks after the tsunami hit and so children were forced to stay at home instead, prolonging their recovery.”

Save the Children/Supplied Sunia Maloto ‘Unga’Unga, 72, is the chair of the PTA committee of Kanokupolu Government Primary School.

Lose was amongst those who got Covid-19 soon after the tsunami hit, probably from school, her grandfather said.

She likely passed it to ‘Unga’Unga, 72, who also passed it to his wife, who had to be rushed to hospital.

“As life continues, we are thankful for God’s help that we were able to withstand all the hardships,” he said.

One ongoing challenge is on the plantations. Tongan farmers like ‘Unga’Unga can’t grow anything due to fallen trees and electrical lines still strewn across their land.

Save the Children/Supplied Homes and livelihoods are still not fully repaired a year after the tsunami.

Government workers came to help clean up, but it’s still a huge job.

“We need a machine to clear out the trees and debris so that we can then start working on a plantation,” ‘Unga’Unga said.

”As of now we depend on the crops we buy from the markets to provide food for us.”

Save the Children/Supplied Sunia Maloto ‘Unga’Unga still has a lot of work ahead of him before his land will be ready to grow crops again.

‘Unga’Unga, who is chair of the PTA committee of Kanokupolu Government Primary School, said the Save the Children school resources were a blessing.

“Some children might not have had any school materials or even a backpack,” he said.

Added Mafile’o: “These kinds of traumatic events can seriously impact a child’s wellbeing and mental health, so we need to make sure that recovery efforts are long-term, community led and put children at their centre.”