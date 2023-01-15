'Waves went over the rooftops': Massive Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami sent people running, leaving them displaced even a year on

These are some of the first images of Tonga to reach the outside world after the massive eruption and tsunami of January 15, 2022.

“When we went back, there was nothing left,” Maaimoa Toetu'u says, recalling the impact of the massive eruption and tsunami that devastated Tonga a year ago today.

Her daughter Vake Toetu'u remembers running to escape the giant waves headed for their small island.

“As we kept running to higher ground, we saw the tsunami waves coming in,” she said.

“As we ran, we kept looking back. The waves went over the rooftops of the houses, washing away everything,” she said.

By the time they reached higher ground, ash had started falling, mum Maaimoa Toetu'u, 56, said.

Throughout the night, the elderly and children took shelter under a large tarpaulin and women under a mat held by men.

“The men kept clearing the ashes from the mat to keep it from collapsing.” Maaimoa said.

“We thought we would come back later to get our clothes. But when we went back, there was nothing left.”

Unicef Vake and her mum Maaimoa Toetu'u.

The Toetu'u family lived on small Mango Island, which was devastated by the eruption and following tsunami.

Two entire communities – from Mango and another small island, ‘Atata had been relocated in the past fortnight, RNZ reported on Thursday.

Until their resettlement to the third largest island 'Eua, most of 70 former residents of Mango had been living at a Methodist church hall in Nuku'alofa, the kingdom’s capital on the main island of Tongatapu.

“We'll see what happens when we get there,” Mango town officer Sione Vailea told RNZ, of the move to ‘Eua.

'Atata islanders had relocated to a new settlement of 22 houses, that opened on December 20, near the village of Masilamea on the main island of Tongatapu.

Unicef reported that Mango now “lays barren with nothing but sand”.

Unicef Pele Manase with her three children at their home in Tofoa.

Meanwhile, in Tofoa, on Tongatapu, Pele Manase and her family are enjoying being able to get their water from a 10,000 litre tank.

Her family was among hundreds in Tonga to receive a tank, which come with a filtering system, in the aftermath of the eruption, Unicef said.

“We are so grateful for getting the water tank especially after the volcano eruption,” Manase, a mother of three, said.

“For six years, my children had to fetch water for drinking from our neighbours who had a water tank, and sometimes we also bought water for drinking.”

Unicef said one of the biggest impacts of the eruption had been on the availability of water.

The eruption had left a thick blanket of ash over much of the country, making breathing hard and contaminating water sources.

LSCSO Rye Huckel/AP This photo from the Royal Australian Navy shows a resident of Nomuka Island in Tonga clearing debris following the eruption.

Speaking on Friday from Nuku'alofa, where he had just attended a function to mark the anniversary of the eruption and acknowledge the recovery efforts, Unicef Pacific representative Jonathan Veitch said there was still a lot of national trauma to be worked through.

“I think it’s an amazing achievement. They had a 1 in 1000 event, followed by a 1 in 100 year event, which was Covid,” Veitch said. “And they responded really, really well.”

While there was still much work to be done, the recovery effort so far was a "bang up job”.

“I think Tongan community spirit and strength ... is very clear here. It helped them a lot, I think.”

The western side of Tongatapu, where much of the tourism sector was based, had been hard hit. “That’s disappeared, and that’s a big hole in their economy,” Veitch said.

Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting/AP This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged area in Nuku'alofa.

It would also take a long time for agriculture and fishing to recover.

The 11-hour long violent eruption of the undersea Hunga volcano on January 15, 2022, starting in late afternoon, came after several weeks of heightened activity.

During the first 45 minutes of the eruption from the volcano, 65km northwest of Tongatapu, a massive atmospheric pressure wave and a series of tsunami were generated.

About 9.5 cubic km of material was erupted out of the volcano, making it the largest atmospheric explosion recorded on Earth in more than a century.

It blasted an enormous plume of water vapour – enough to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools – into the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere 12-53km above the Earth’s surface, Nasa calculated.

That was equal to about 10% of the water already in the stratosphere, nearly four times the amount estimated to have been lofted into the layer by the 1991 eruption of Mt Pinatubo in the Philippines.

Mote Pahulu The last time Aucklander Mote Pahulu visited Mango was in 2010, when he took his three children to see the place he fondly calls “a little paradise". He shared this video slideshow of his time there.

The sheer amount of water injected into the stratosphere was likely only possible because the underwater volcano’s caldera – a basin-shaped depression usually formed after magma erupts or drains from a shallow chamber beneath the volcano – was at just the right depth in the ocean, about 150m down, Nasa said.

Any shallower, and there wouldn’t have been enough seawater superheated by the erupting magma. Any deeper, and the immense pressures in the ocean’s depths could have muted the eruption.

After the eruption, mapping of the seabed – work that Niwa was involved in – found the caldera was about 700m deeper than it had been before the eruption, although the flanks of the volcano were largely intact.

A study published in Pure and Applied Geophysics in recent weeks, carried out by researchers from New Zealand, the US and Tonga, gives an indication of the vast scale of the tsunami that followed the eruption.

On Tongatapu, a peak tsunami height of about 19m was recorded on the western coast of the Hihifo Peninsula, the study said.

Around Tongatapu, tsunami heights generally topped 15m along the west coast, 2–4m on the north coast, 10–15m on the south coast and about 7m on the east coast.

On the west coast of ‘Eua tsunami heights were of the order of 5–10m, while in the Nomuka and southern Ha’apai Islands, tsunami heights ranged from 5-20m, with about 20m of runup on the south shore of Tofua.

Water inundation reached more than 900m where the tsunami surge crossed the Hihifo Peninsula, but was more generally about 200m in the west and 100–200m in Nuku’alofa, the study said.

Google Earth/Supplied This image from Google Earth shows the location of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

Shorter inundation distances were measured along the steep coral cliffs of the southern Tongatapu coast.

Vake Toetu'u’s home island of Mango had some of the largest tsunami heights and was among the most severely affected places, the study said. Mango, and three other islands surveyed, were completely over-washed by the tsunami surge.

In its budget for 2022/23, the Tongan government estimated the loss and damage caused by the eruption and tsunami at $416.2m Tongan Pa’anga (NZ$280.2m) – about 36.4% of GDP.

The World Bank reported the tsunami and ashfall following the eruption affected 85% of the Tongan population of about 120,000 directly, causing widespread damage to houses, schools, roads, and power and water supply networks.

Tonga is vulnerable to natural hazards including earthquakes and tropical cyclones. In recent years the country has been hard hit by two tropical cyclones – Gita in 2018 and Harold in 2020.