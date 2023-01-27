Fiji suspends police, prison chiefs and ends Chinese security work contracts

The heads of Fiji’s police force and prison services have been suspended, the government announced on Friday.

Following advice from the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC), Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended both Sitiveni Qiliho and Francis Kean “effective immediately”.

The government said an investigation will be carried by a special tribunal which is yet to be established.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said there was no need for Chinese state security personnel to continue working in Fiji’s police force.

The decision to suspend Qiliho and Kean was made at a commission meeting in Suva on Thursday.

Former prime minister and now opposition leader Frank Bainimarama and a colleague reportedly walked out of the meeting.

The suspension comes a month after Fiji's new coalition government, led by Rabuka, ousted Bainimarama’s FijiFirst administration from power.

The president has appointed assistant police commissioner Juki Fong Chew as acting commissioner and Salote Panapasa to act as head of prisons.

Rabuka told local media that there was no need for Chinese state security personnel to continue working in the Fiji police force.

His comments relate to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Fiji police and China’s Ministry of Public Security that was signed in 2011.

The agreement allowed Fijian police officers to undergo training in China and Chinese officers being deployed to Fiji on attachment programmes for three to six months.

In September 2021, police co-operation efforts between Suva and Beijing reached new heights following the appointment of a Chinese police liaison officer to be based in Fiji.

Rabuka said there was “no need for us to continue, our systems are different”.

“Our system of democracy and justice systems are different, so we will go back to those that have similar systems with us.”

However, the prime minister said officers from other countries like New Zealand and Australia could stay because their systems were similar to Fiji’s.

Fiji Minfo Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government will look at the circumstances involved in all expatriate cases under the former government.

On January 7, Rabuka told a media conference in Suva that all expatriates recruited by the former government and granted Fiji citizenship were under review.

He said the Bainimarama government had “brought in a number of expatriates, which naturally raised concerns.

“They reversed localisation and some of these expatriate recruits have obtained citizenship since their recruitment,” Rabuka said.

It is not clear how many New Zealanders were recruited or have Fiji citizenship.

At the Fiji Law Society Convention in Pacific Harbour last week, Australian senior counsel Arthur Moses said Fijians suffered from the appointment of expatriate judicial officers on short-term renewable contracts.

In his virtual presentation on Judicial Independence and the Separation of Powers, Moses said it was troubling that a majority of High Court judges in Fiji were appointed “pursuant to short-term contracts with no apparent transparency as to their selection and appointments by the previous government”.

Moses said such appointments impacted judicial independence and impinged on the court’s ability to protect individuals against the overreach by the political branches of government.

The High Court of Fiji has unlimited original jurisdiction to hear and determine any civil or criminal matter, and Mr Moses said it was the court which dealt with significant matters which impacted upon the rights of Fijian citizens and the power of the Fijian government.