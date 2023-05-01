Fiji police charge former attorney-general with abuse of office

Police have charged Fiji's former attorney-general and minister for economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji’s former attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been charged with one count of abuse of office, Fiji police announced late Monday.

He will spend the night in a police cell and will appear in court on Tuesday, police chief of prosecutions Sakeo Raikaci said.

In a statement, police said the charge related to a report lodged by acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa against Sayed-Khaiyum in February.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s arrest comes two months after former prime minister Frank Bainimarama was charged with abuse of power.

Bainimarama is accused of stopping a police investigation into former staff members at the University of the South Pacific.

He also spent a night in a police cell before appearing in court on March 10, becoming the first former Fijian leader to be remanded in police custody.

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum’s FijiFirst Party was ousted at December’s general election, with former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s coalition forming the new government.

Fijians have been assured there was no need to panic as police called for calm from the public amid the high-profile arrests.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni standup after bilateral talks with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka.

Raikaci said investigators need time to gather evidence and statements, and rushing the investigation process could hinder the prosecution outcome.

“The investigation is independent and does not take any directive from any other senior police officer, nor is the team influenced by any individual from outside the police force,” he said.

“The special taskforce reports directly to my office and I have full confidence in their ability to conduct their work according to Fiji’s law.

“Anyone who has a genuine concern in the manner that the investigations are being conducted is welcomed to lodge an official complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit,” Raikaci said.

In a statement, Fiji’s Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said no one should be “apprehensive” about the security of the country.

He said police have “everything under control, and we urge everyone to go about their business as usual”.

Stuff Former Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama and suspended police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho are due to reappear in court on May 11.

Bainimarama’s charges relate to a complaint to police made by the USP in July 2019 about the activities of former university staff members.

On March 8, he resigned from Fiji’s Parliament just two weeks after copping a three-year suspension for making seditious comments.

Bainimarama said his suspension on February 17 was “unwarranted and most certainly unjustified”.

“I did not swear nor did I make any racist or divisive comments,” he said.

Suspended police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho was also charged with abuse of office and appeared in court with Bainimarama.

Both men allegedly interfered in the investigation into a financial mismanagement case involving former staff of the University of the South Pacific four years ago.

Bainimarama and Qiliho pleaded not guilty to abuse of office charges and have been bailed to reappear in court on May 11.

They have also been ordered not to leave the country and to reside at a permanent address.