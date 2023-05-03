More than a quarter of Pitcairn's residents have Covid-19

Over a quarter of those living on Pitcairn are infected with Covid-19, likely brought to the island by a visiting cruise ship.

The outbreak – currently sitting at 10 cases – has forced officials to shut public facilities, including the only store, to stop further spread. Yachties are no longer allowed to land.

The population of the tiny Pacific outcrop fluctuates as residents come and go for reasons such as medical treatment and education. Currently, there are 36 people on island.

One of the world’s most insular and isolated communities, Pitcairn closed its borders to outsiders for the duration of the pandemic, keeping the island virus free.

Border restrictions were eased in April last year, with the first case recorded in July when a Pitkerner who left for medical treatment tested positive on their return.

An outbreak is problematic because many residents are elderly – and the nearest hospital is in French Polynesia. There is no airstrip, and the island is beyond the reach of most helicopters.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A long boat docks in Bounty Bay, the only point of access onto the island.

The Silver Supporter supply ship takes two weeks to sail between Adamstown and Tauranga. Islanders can make a shorter trip to Mangareva, in the Gambier Islands, where a weekly flight takes them to Papeete.

The Pitcairn Islands are a British overseas territory administered from New Zealand. Iona Thomas, also British High Commissioner in Wellington, is Governor.

A spokesperson for Thomas’ office said most residents are vaccinated and those infected are isolating. The island’s sole doctor is monitoring the patients and is in close contact with the UK Health Security Agency, he said.

“As a precaution, public venues on the island are closed, including the island store, which is normally the main meeting point for the community. Food and supplies are now being delivered directly to households and yacht crews are no-longer permitted to disembark on the island.”

He said the source of the outbreak was likely to have been a passing cruise ship. “The captain of this vessel has been informed.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Adamstown, is Pitcairn Island’s main settlement.

The island economy relies heavily on cruise ship tourism, providing homestays and selling souvenirs and locally-grown products like honey and coffee to tourists.

The wave-lashed island was settled by Fletcher Christian, his fellow HMS Bounty mutineers and their Polynesian wives in the late 18th century. Their descendants now make up most of the population.

There are four islands in the Pitcairn group, but only one is inhabited.