US-PNG defence pact pushes ahead as Biden eyes new Pacific summit

US President Joe Biden and PNG Prime Minister James Marape will sign defence and surveillance agreements when the two leaders meet in Port Moresby next week.

Papua New Guinea says negotiations over a security deal with the United States will go ahead despite President Joe Biden cancelling his visit to the Pacific nation.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden would not be attending the Pacific-India leaders forum meeting in the PNG capital of Port Moresby on May 22.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s senior security adviser, said the president is committed to meeting with Pacific island leaders.

“This year, you will see the president convening the leaders of the Pacific islands for a major summit, which will be the second time in 12 months he has done that,” Sullivan told journalists.

READ MORE:

* US President Joe Biden postpones trip to Papua New Guinea, where he would have met Chris Hipkins

* Top Papua New Guinea official quits ahead of Joe Biden's visit as US eyes defence pact to counter China

* US to open embassy in Tonga – Vanuatu and Kiribati could be next

* Pacific yet to receive foreign aid promised by US President Joe Biden



Biden cut his PNG visit to return home to “complete debt ceiling negotiations” in Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited the Pacific region three times, including a 2018 trip to Papua New Guinea.

Breakfast It comes after the US announced its new Pacific strategy aimed to increase engagement in the region.

A US-PNG pact would give US armed forces “uninhibited access” to Papua New Guinea's territorial waters and airspace.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said the United States had been a “silent” security partner to his country.

In a statement, Marape said a US-PNG defence pact would see Washington “stepping out”, adding that two security agreements would be signed on defence cooperation and maritime surveillance.

The deals would add value to PNG’s domestic security, and strengthen its military, police and navy, Marape said.

New Zealand was not concerned, for now, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

When asked about whether New Zealand was concerned at this latest development, given the Government’s criticism of last year’s China-Solomon Islands security deal, Mahuta told journalists she was “yet to receive anything that has made me materially reconsider that the ground has shifted significantly.

“PIF [Pacific Islands Forum] has highlighted that the Boe Declaration, which reaffirms our commitment to regional security issues, is something to be upheld.

“I’m sure our Pacific partners, as they make their various determinations about their security interests, will keep that in mind,” Mahuta said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was invited by Biden to attend next week’s meeting in Port Moresby, and he has yet to confirm whether he'll still travel to PNG.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is not concerned about the proposed US-PNG defence pact. New Zealand was quick to criticise the Solomon Islands when it signed a security agreement with China last year.

Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Group 7 summit in Japan this weekend.

They were also expected to attend the Quad Leaders Summit in Sydney on May 24, which Biden has now cancelled.

Biden was scheduled to meet with 18 Pacific island leaders in Port Moresby and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida in Sydney.

“However, he will now return to the US on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit in Japan, to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default,” the White House statement read.

Biden and congressional leaders in both parties emerged from a White House meeting on Wednesday (NZ time) hopeful of reaching a deal to raise the US borrowing limit.

Negotiations came a day after the Treasury Department said the US government could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican, told a media conference it was possible a deal could be reached within days.

Biden is seeking a “significant” increase in resources for US operations in the Indo-Pacific to push back against China’s growing power and influence in the region.

In September, Biden hosted more than a dozen Pacific island leaders at the White House and announced the Pacific Partnership Strategy – worth US$800 million (NZ$1.34 billion) to help the US counter China in the region.

AP Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, locks arms with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara in May 2022.

Congress has yet to approve the economic assistance package Biden promised the Pacific island nations.

Amid growing tensions over Taiwan, Beijing struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year which allows Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on Beijing at any time for police and defence assistance.

Concerns have also been raised about the immunity clauses in the US-PNG deal for US defence personnel operating in the Pacific nation.

Experts feared a US-PNG defence pact could draw PNG into the militarisation of the region as the Aukus security pact, signed in March by Australia, United Kingdom and the US.

The NZ$400 billion Aukus partnership will provide a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by the mid-2050s.

Australia and PNG are set to sign a security deal next month. The Bilateral Security Treaty will cover defence, with discussions under way over troop training and joint operations, climate change and cybersecurity.

Papua New Guinea sits near crucial sea routes between Australia, Japan and the United States.

PNG, with a population of close to 9 million people, is about 5000km from Aotearoa while the Solomons is 3800km from NZ.

Washington has accused Beijing of exploiting the Pacific to gain power and influence in the region.

China’s foreign office and its special envoy to the Pacific, Qian Bo, have been approached for comment.