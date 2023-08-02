Solomon Islands newspaper takes money to 'promote China'

Revelations a Solomon Islands newspaper accepted funding from the Chinese government for publishing pro-China content reflects China’s efforts to influence the media, a Kiwi expert has said.

An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed The Solomon Star accepted close to $223,000 (US$140,000) to “promote the truth about China’s generosity and its true intentions to help develop” the country.

It comes amid concerns of China’s growing influence in the Pacific, following the Solomon Islands’ security deal with China in 2022 – which Jacinda Ardern called “gravely concerning”.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare also recently signed several agreements including a policing implementation plan which would see Chinese security personnel in Honiara until 2025.

A leaked draft funding proposal in 2022 showed the Solomon Star asked China’s embassy in Honiara for money to help “promote the truth about China’s generosity and its true intentions to help develop” the Pacific.

New equipment was bought, including a new newspaper printer that was delivered and installed in February by an Australian supplier, and a broadcast tower for radio station PAOA FM.

Massey University’s Pacific security expert Dr Anna Powles said the funding deal raised two issues.

“[It] reflects both China’s efforts to influence the news environment and shape public opinion in the Solomon Islands, and the broader challenges the Solomons media face due to poor funding and lack of resourcing, enabling them to independently report news,” Powles said.

Charley Piringi/AP A display case of photos seen outside the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands. (File image)

In an editorial published on Tuesday, Solomon Star sub-editor Deli Oso said they had nothing to hide.

“We have received funding support from China and so is the other newspaper media outlet, Island Sun,” Oso said.

Oso said the Star and other media also sought funding from the US and Australian embassies, who did not take them up on it.

“One thing that Solomon Star can assure the right-minded people of this nation is that we will continue to inform and educate you on issues that matter without any geopolitical biasness, and that China through its Embassy in Honiara never attempted to stop us from doing so.”

A search on the newspaper’s website turned up several pieces of pro-China content, including an opinion piece, Don’t believe what you read in Western media when it comes to China, published in February.

Other China-related stories on the website praised their government’s involvement in the Solomon Islands, in trade, national security and development programmes.

Victoria University of Wellington’s Pacific security expert Dr Iati Iati said western governments have funded Solomon Islands and Pacific media in the past, so China’s involvement wasn’t a new thing.

“There’s a lot of people trying to control the media but what we shouldn’t underestimate is that Pacific Islanders are very smart. They know the issues, they live there and see what’s going on.”